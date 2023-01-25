100 Very Best Restaurants: – Baan Siam

Fire- and flavor-seekers fretted when chef Jeeraporn “P’Boom” Poksupthong swapped her tiny Baan Thai in Logan Circle for much roomier Mount Vernon Triangle quarters. Thankfully, her punchy Northern Thai dishes aren’t diluted (plus there’s a patio and lychee-­martini-ready bar). We can’t visit without ordering garlicky vermicelli cloaked in peanut sauce, pork belly over chili-fried rice, or the best khao soi in town—but the lengthy menu is worth exploration, including specials like crispy flying-fish salad and long-simmered soups. Moderate.

