Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: – Baan Siam

Written by | Published on
Spicy chicken in a banana leaf. Photograph courtesy Baan Siam.

About Baan Siam

cuisines
Thai
Awards
100 Very Best 2023

Fire- and flavor-seekers fretted when chef Jeeraporn “P’Boom” Poksupthong swapped her tiny Baan Thai in Logan Circle for much roomier Mount Vernon Triangle quarters. Thankfully, her punchy Northern Thai dishes aren’t diluted (plus there’s a patio and lychee-­martini-ready bar). We can’t visit without ordering garlicky vermicelli cloaked in peanut sauce, pork belly over chili-fried rice, or the best khao soi in town—but the lengthy menu is worth exploration, including specials like crispy flying-fish salad and long-simmered soups. Moderate.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

More:

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day