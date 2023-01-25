100 Very Best Restaurants: – Bammy’s

Navy Yard’s Caribbean destination is better than ever thanks to new chef/partner Peter Prime (formerly behind Cane), who’s pushing the menu beyond rum drinks and jerk chicken. Prime channels his Trinidadian roots in delicious, heaping platters of Madras duck curry, snapper escovitch blanketed in herbs, and a humble yet memorable bowl of coconut-­simmered pigeon peas. For festive feasts, there’s a paella-like “cook-up” of crispy rice and accompaniments or a family-­style tasting for $75. Moderate.

