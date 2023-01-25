100 Very Best Restaurants: – Bresca

Count Ryan Ratino’s modern brass-and-blue bistro among the many restaurants to have traded à la carte offerings for prix fixe. Order a stellar cocktail such as the shochu-and­passionfruit-driven Garden in Giverny; choose among a three-, four-, and six-course menu; and dabble in dishes such as a fabulous carrot cappelletti with lamb neck, a brioche-stuffed chicken, or the chef’s famed duck à la presse with braised cabbage. Meatier fare has been better than the seafood lately. Expensive.

