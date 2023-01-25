Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: – Bresca

Written by | Published on
The “house caviar” with duck-fat waffles at Bresca. Photograph by Rey Lopez/Buschel Photography.

About Bresca

cuisines
Modern American
Awards
100 Very Best 2023

Count Ryan Ratino’s modern brass-and-blue bistro among the many restaurants to have traded à la carte offerings for prix fixe. Order a stellar cocktail such as the shochu-and­passionfruit-driven Garden in Giverny; choose among a three-, four-, and six-course menu; and dabble in dishes such as a fabulous carrot cappelletti with lamb neck, a brioche-stuffed chicken, or the chef’s famed duck à la presse with braised cabbage. Meatier fare has been better than the seafood lately. Expensive.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

More:

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day