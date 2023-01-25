100 Very Best Restaurants: – Cafe Colline

Food

French
Channeling a Parisian neighborhood bistro, this spot has fast become a favorite for French comfort fare. The narrow dining room, with its banquettes and bentwood chairs, is lively (the bar even livelier). Regulars gather for plates such as crispy duck confit; Pernod-scented mussels; sea bass with almonds, capers, and brown butter; and deeply flavorful cassoulet with smoked pork belly. Crème de cassis–spiked French martinis and hazelnut-chocolate pots de crème are the perfect accents to a meal. Moderate.

