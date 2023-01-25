100 Very Best Restaurants: – Del Mar

Sure, Fabio Trabocchi’s palatial Spanish restaurant at the Wharf is pricey, but it also feels special in every detail. Flower-strewn sangria arrives in queen-like chalices; jamón Ibérico is served atop a candle-warmed platter for rendering its prized fat; and tapas such as tuna crudo in white gazpacho are artful. There’s a lot of style—from the jewel-toned bar to the breezy terraces—but also substance. We can’t name a better seafood paella, or a prix fixe lunch that feels like such a steal. Very expensive.

