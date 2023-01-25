Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: – Del Mar

About Del Mar

cuisines
Spanish
Awards
100 Very Best 2023

Sure, Fabio Trabocchi’s palatial Spanish restaurant at the Wharf is pricey, but it also feels special in every detail. Flower-strewn sangria arrives in queen-like chalices; jamón Ibérico is served atop a candle-warmed platter for rendering its prized fat; and tapas such as tuna crudo in white gazpacho are artful. There’s a lot of style—from the jewel-toned bar to the breezy terraces—but also substance. We can’t name a better seafood paella, or a prix fixe lunch that feels like such a steal. Very expensive.

