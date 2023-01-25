100 Very Best Restaurants: – Lapis

Food

This stylish Afghan spot in Adams Morgan, run for the last eight years by the Popal family, is as well suited to a cocktail-­fueled date night as it is to a big feast with family or friends. It’s also one of our favorite spots for vegetarian dining, with small plates such as silken eggplant or pumpkin with garlicky sour cream; leek-filled dumplings; and flatbreads done up with minty yogurt. That said, we love centering a meal around a mountain of rice sweet with carrots and raisins and topped with lamb, or the mixed-grill assortment of kebabs. Moderate.

