Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: – Makan

Written by | Published on
Fried chicken with curry leaves and pickled chilies with pickles, rice, and sambals. Photograph by Jeff Elkins

About Makan

cuisines
Malaysian
Awards
100 Very Best 2023

The DC area doesn’t have much Malaysian food, but chef James Wozniuk shows what we’ve been missing out on. His Columbia Heights restaurant introduces first-timers to nasi lemak—Malaysia’s national dish—with fried chicken leg, coconut-pandan rice, sambal, crisp anchovies, cucumber, and a soft-boiled egg. Then it hooks them on curry mee noodle soup and spicy pineapple curry. Head to the downstairs sports bar, Thirsty Crow, for snackier fare such as beef-rendang croquetas, plus beer and cocktails. Moderate.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

More:

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day