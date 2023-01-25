Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: – Marcel’s

Written by | Published on
An array of luxe bites at Marcel’s. Photograph by Scott Suchman

About Marcel’s

cuisines
French
Awards
100 Very Best 2023

When in need of pampering, we head to this champagne-hued dining room with its twinkling chandeliers, formal French/Belgian cuisine, and (seemingly) effortless service. Chef/owner Robert Wiedmaier offers four-to-six-course create-your-own tasting menus. Our picks: lobster flan heaped with osetra caviar; housemade boudin blanc; beautifully crusted red snapper; and slices of New York strip with maitake mushrooms. Just when you think it can’t get much better, pumpkin semifreddo arrives with a hazelnut financier. Very expensive.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

More:

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day