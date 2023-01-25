100 Very Best Restaurants: – Marcel’s

When in need of pampering, we head to this champagne-hued dining room with its twinkling chandeliers, formal French/Belgian cuisine, and (seemingly) effortless service. Chef/owner Robert Wiedmaier offers four-to-six-course create-your-own tasting menus. Our picks: lobster flan heaped with osetra caviar; housemade boudin blanc; beautifully crusted red snapper; and slices of New York strip with maitake mushrooms. Just when you think it can’t get much better, pumpkin semifreddo arrives with a hazelnut financier. Very expensive.

