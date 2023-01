Even an old fashioned delivers drama at this modern Greek eatery, conceived by the Cava crew. The bourbon cocktail is set aflame at the table and has notes of charred elder wood, thyme, and pomegranate. Food is equally artful, whether a swirl of grilled octopus with fava purée or the kitchen’s take on kleftiko, slow-­roasted lamb neck paired with pickled onions, mint-ginger tzatziki, and crispy potatoes to tuck into a round of sourdough pita. Expensive.

