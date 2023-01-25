Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: – Menya Hosaki

Menya Hosaki's tsukemen, or dipping ramen. Photograph by Jessica Sidman.

Chef Eric Yoo left a financial-­consulting career to pursue his obsession with ramen. His devotion is evident in every ingredient he serves, whether the tare that seasons the broth or the housemade noodles with just the right bite. The tiny Petworth spot’s short menu spans a delicate truffle shoyu broth to a rich and spicy “tantan” soup enhanced with sesame paste. It’s worth a special visit for Tuesday lunch, when Yoo focuses on a single bowl that’s not otherwise available. Inexpensive.

