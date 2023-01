Chef Colin McClimans and Danilo Simic’s warm, farmhouse-chic Shaw restaurant—which sources ingredients within 150 miles of DC—rolls out a bounty for brunch and dinner. A $55-a-­person family-style “chef’s choice” menu is one of the area’s best dining deals, with six generous plates. The feast often includes housemade breads and pastas, creative vegetable compositions (such as Brussels sprouts and lamb bacon), and comfort dishes like thyme-roasted chicken. Expensive.

Join the conversation!