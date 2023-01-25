100 Very Best Restaurants: – Northwest Chinese Food

Spicy and spicier is the mantra at this color-­splashed cafe. That translates to chili-spiked peanuts (leftovers make a great cocktail snack), chili-oil-slicked dumplings, a “sandwich” of crispy pork belly doused with mapo chili oil and set on a housemade bun, and a lineup of chili-laced noodle bowls. The wide-noodle “omelet” in a pool of fiery oil is a must-order. Nearly as good—and even more incendiary—are black-vinegar pork noodles showered with garlic. Juice drinks, such as a pineapple-cucumber fizz, cool things down. Inexpensive.

Join the conversation!