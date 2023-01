At this slick, moodily lit Mount Vernon Square dining room—a spin-off of the Atlanta original—Persian cooking gets an elegant cast. Feast on fragrant rice piled with spicy, juicy slices of sirloin; green olives slathered in a pomegranate-­walnut rub; fried-­eggplant dip gilded with crunchy onions; and grilled shrimp with black pepper and saffron. For dessert, it’s all about the rose-scented ice-cream sandwiches. Moderate.

