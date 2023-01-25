100 Very Best Restaurants: – Ruthie’s All Day

Every neighborhood should be so lucky to have a place like this cafe and dining room in Arlington Heights. In the morning, there are egg sandwiches on milk buns or biscuits and stacks of apple-pie pancakes. Around dusk, the restaurant fills up fast, thanks to strapping meat-and-three barbecue plates anchored by sticky ribs or smoky pulled pork. Our preferred sides: dill-scented potato salad, tangy braised greens, mac and cheese, and a buttermilk biscuit. Inexpensive to moderate.

