We could spend an entire evening at Darren Norris’s three-story Japanese complex in Adams Morgan. Shibuya dishes up izakaya snacks (get the Japanese fried chicken), creative ramen bowls (we love the shaved-Wagyu “Philly” version), grilled skewers, and sushi, from the roomy patio to the top-floor cocktail lounge. A serene middle dining room, Shabu Plus, is our favorite experience for elegant Japanese hot pot, where long-­simmered broths, dipping sauces, and noodles are made in-house. Expensive.

