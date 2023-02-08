Food

A French Country-Chic Cafe From SoHo Is Opening in Georgetown

Maman debuts on Valentine's Day, with a Union Market bakery to follow.

Written by
| Published on
Dishes at NYC's all-day cafe and bakery Maman, which is opening in Georgetown. Photograph by Isabelle Namnoum, courtesy of Maman.
Dishes at NYC's all-day cafe and bakery Maman, which is opening in Georgetown. Photograph by Isabelle Namnoum, courtesy of Maman.

About Restaurant Openings Around DC

A guide to the newest places to eat and drink.

SoHo-born French cafe Maman is saying oui to DC. The Insta-ready bakery and and all-day dinette is opening a second local location in Georgetown on Valentine’s Day (aw) after debuting in Bethesda. A third Union Market location is slated to open the week of February 20th. 

"The Study" at Maman Georgetown will have a communal table for group huddles. Photograph by Isabelle N. Photography
“The Study” at Maman Georgetown will have a communal table for group huddles. Photograph by Isabelle N. Photography.

The French country-chic space (most recently a Shop Made in DC location) will serve an all-day menu of classics like their Oprah-approved nutty chocolate chip cookies, and Washingtonian food-critic-approved breakfast sandwiches, spinach-artichoke quiche, and croque sandwiches (pro tip: skip the bland avocado toast). A private outdoor courtyard hung with string-lights willl cater to brunch-goers and coffee dates, while a student-oriented “Study Room” will allow laptops and offers a big communal table.

Maman is the latest French spot to set up along Wisconsin Avenue, joining Boulangerie Christophe—home to arguably DC’s best baguette—and chic bistro Lutèce. Perhaps Georgetown is getting cooler after all. 

Maman. 1353 Wisconsin Ave., NW. Open weekdays 7:30 AM (weekends 8 AM) to 6 PM. 

More:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day