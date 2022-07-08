Our Favorite Places for Breakfast and Brunch Around Georgetown



One of DC’s most famous neighborhoods is a prime place to breakfast or brunch before hitting the shops, waterfront, or the National Mall.

Inexpensive to Moderate

1422 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Head baker Stephane Grattier’s claim to fame is his baguette, which won a World’s Best Bread Award from the American Baker’s Association in recent years. The lovely St. Tropez-inspired bakery sells the loaves alongside beautiful sweets. Those looking to linger can stop in for omelettes, sweet or savory crepes, and waffles served daily for breakfast and lunch.

3207 Grace St., NW

This airy vegetarian taqueria works well for both grab-and-go and sit-down meals (hello, draft Lambrusco). Homemade corn tortillas are stuffed with local eggs and black beans, or seasonal veggie combos.

3428 O St., NW

Spot the bright pink facade—and epic weekend lines—and you’ve found DC’s uber-popular local bagel chainlet. Creative bagel sandwiches are the draw, such as the Sun City with local bacon, eggs, cheese, and spicy honey. There’s also vegan cream cheese for the plant-based fans.

3210 Grace St., NW

Chef Cagla Onal’s Mediterranean gem tucked in the back of Grace Street Market is well worth seeking out. The daily chalkboard menu boasts finds like seasonal focaccia breads, seven-minute egg sandwiches, and organic chicken over hummus with vegetables. Take dishes for a picnic on the canal (you can order in advance online) or sit in the leafy rear patio with a glass of natural wine.

3315 Cady’s Alley, NW

Tucked inside Cady’s Alley is a European cafe that opens early for Austrian and German specialties. Try the Viennese “emperor’s pancake” (a delicious shredded pancake with jam) or eggs with black forrest ham.

1645 Wisconsin Ave., NW

A longtime source of buttery croissants and light Parisian-style lunches. The narrow, very French patisserie also offers flaky quiches and baguette sandwiches. Don’t skip desserts like delicate fruit tarts with your cafe au lait.

Moderate to Spendy

2622 P St., NW

An off-the-beaten-path Georgetown spot from veteran sommelier Elli Benchimol serves espresso drinks and homemade pastries in the morning, and dips into cocktails and caviar service come evening. In between, on weekends, is a versatile brunch where you can go casual(ish) with a croissant Benedict, or do it up with Champagne and caviar service served with all the accoutrements and savory waffles.

1035 31st St., NW

The elegant, pale-green dining room with gilded mirrors is as lovely in daytime as it is for a date-night dinner—and the restaurant just resumed weekend brunch after a long pandemic hiatus. In warm weather, the courtyard is our favorite perch for dishes like pain perdu (the original French toast) or a croque madame.

3236 M St., NW

There’s nothing hip or cutting-edge about the original Clyde’s, but what it does, it does well. Namely, unfussy American classics at reasonable prices: Benedicts, chili, turkey clubs, and that crab tower.

3000 K St., NW

If you’ve got a tricky group to feed—finicky toddlers, timid palates—this harbor-front dining room has something for everyone. The menu is an all-American grab bag of comfort plates like fried chicken, pizza, jambalaya, salads, sushi, tiki cocktails, and more. You’ll find many of the above on the weekend brunch buffet ($29.99 for adults; $15 for kids 7 to 12; under 6 eat free). There’s even weekday full-service breakfast—a rarity in the area.

1522 Wisconsin Ave., NW

It’s been a while since a buzzy little bistro opened in Georgetown—and this mod-French revamp of Café Bonaparte checks all the boxes. The snug brick dining room and sidewalk patio feel more Brooklyn than DC. (Chef Matt Conroy came from a Michelin-starred eatery there.) His curated menu is full of simple-seeming pleasures, including brunch dishes like mezcal-smoked salmon on brioche or baked eggs.

1264 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Craving a Benedict (or homemade creamed chipped beef) on a Tuesday afternoon? Georgetown’s historic pub has you covered. Brunch is served every day of the week until 4 PM.

1206 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Go for a stick-to-your-ribs Belgian brunch at the Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s beer-centric restaurant, where you can pad the stomach before heading to the upstairs beer hall. Specialties include sweet or savory waffles, mussel pots, omelettes, and more.

1310 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Chef Jenn Crovato’s under-the-radar restaurant in the Georgetown Inn serves both weekday breakfast and weekend brunch, with plenty of local collaborations like Call Your Mother bagels and Ivy City Smokehouse salmon. A wide-ranging menu hits all the brunch spots: healthy acaia bowls and egg white omelettes, indulgent pancakes and Benedicts, and everything in between.

Go Ahead and Splurge

3050 K St., NW

At night, chef Fabio Trabocchi’s luxe waterfront Italian is a celebrity hangout of the Washington and Hollywood variety. Brunch can skew a little younger and livelier thanks to a prix-fixe with bottomless Prosecco and brunch cocktails (a la carte is also available). It’s not your average all-you-can-sip at $95 per person, but the set menu—which includes a warm pastry basket, choice of appetizer, entree, dessert—is generous.

2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The most sumptuous Sunday brunch buffet in DC can be found at the Four Seasons Georgetown. A stately dining room is filled with stations heaped with raw bar fare, salads, carved meats, and made-to-order omelets. Save room for a trip to the “dessert room.” The all-you-can-eat spread is $110, and diners can add on bottomless mimosas for $30.

