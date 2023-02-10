Maxwell Frost, the first Gen-Z member of Congress, was in the crowd at the 9:30 Club on Thursday night, attending a show by DC indie rock group the Crystal Casino Band. Following his election win in November, the Florida representative told Washingtonian, “I want to try to do every venue in DC within the first year or six months.” After last night’s concert, he is officially three down, with quite a few more to go.

saw my first show at the 9:30 Club last night! Solid venue. Super intimate. ✅ 9:30 Club

✅ The Anthem

✅ Union Stage working through these DC venues slowly but surely. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) February 10, 2023

The congressman didn’t just hit a DC venue—he also did so to watch a local band. Members of the Crystal Casino Band met while studying at George Washington University, and their music ruminates on topics relatable to many Washingtonians such as living in DC during the Capitol insurrection on January 6. The show Frost attended at the Shaw venue was a celebration of the band’s latest album release, Maryland House. (Yes, that is a reference to the rest stop located on I-95.)

In addition to the 9:30 Club, Frost has patronized concerts at the Anthem and Union Stage, both located at the Wharf. Two days after getting elected, he made his first foray into DC’s music scene as a congressman-elect, celebrating at the Anthem with a performance by British band the 1975. Although Frost attended as a fan, a shout out and song dedication revealed the feeling was mutual.

