It’s Perfect Outside, So Here Are 17 Great Outdoor Happy Hours

Not that you need any enticement to go outside on a day like today, but here’s where you can find five-buck beers, discounted frozen cocktails, and plenty of snacks tonight.

All Purpose Riverfront

79 Potomac Ave., SE

This Navy Yard pizzeria’s rooftop isn’t open yet (look for it when baseball season starts at the end of March), but $6 beers, $8 wines, $10 Aperol spritzes and negronis, and $12 pies are available on the patio.

When: Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 7 PM.

Anju

1805 18th St., NW

The patio at this Dupont Korean hotspot is snug (30 seats), but snacks like the $8 kimchi dog and $9 fried chicken sandwich are worth elbowing for. Also, there are Kirin Ichiban drafts for $5, and $7 shandies and wine.

When: Monday through Friday from 5 to 6 PM.

Bar Ivy

3303 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Want to cut out of work early? This expansive patio in Clarendon is serving up $10 sherry flights, $3-$5 beers, $8 wine, and plenty of snacks (I recommend the bacalao fritters) starting in the afternoon.

When: Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 6 PM; Thursday through Saturday from 3 to 6 PM.

Calico

50 Blagden Alley, NW

This outdoor hangout in Shaw’s Blagden Alley is launching its very first happy hour tonight, with $3 slices of tomato pie, plus $2 discounts on Pacifico drafts and the bar’s pouched “adult juice boxes.”

When: Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM.

Hatoba

300 Tingey St., SE

Happy hour at this Navy Yard ramen spot from the Daikaya Group could double as dinner. There are $6 chashu donburi bowls, $5 okonomiyaki with pork belly, and an $8 riff on a filet-o-fish sandwich. Among the drink deals: $4 beers and $8 frozen drinks.

When: Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM.

Hops n’ Shine/Shipgarten

3410 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria (Hops n’ Shine); 7581 Colshire Dr., McLean (Shipgarten)

The Del Ray favorite has one of the best happy hour time-windows we’ve seen. The day-to-night deals include $5 beers, and $7 fried pickles and jalapeno poppers. Its Tysons sibling also offers $5 beers, plus $7 hot toddies and a dozen wings for $8.

When: Monday through Friday from 3 to 9 PM.

The Imperial

2001 18th St., NW

The rooftop happy hour at this throwback Adams Morgan spot has our kind of dining deal: $2 oysters (Rockefeller or on the half shell) and $12 shrimp cocktail, plus $11 classic cocktails like the Martinez and Vieux Carre. Another draw for raw bar fans: on Wednesday nights (indoors between 5 and 10 PM), a giant seafood tower brimming with two dozen oysters, a whole lobster, king crab legs, and more, is discounted 50 percent to $101.

When: Wednesday through Friday from 5 to 7:30 PM.

Immigrant Food/Immigrant Food

1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 923 13th St., NW

The apertivo hour menu at these globally-minded fast-casual places—one near the White House, the other at Planet Word—includes $10 old fashioneds, wines from around the world, and snacks like tequenos and harissa hummus.

When: Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 7 PM (Planet Word) and 4 to 8 PM (near the White House).

Las Gemelas/Destino

1280 Fourth St., NE

The taqueria’s patio at La Cosecha features $2 discounts on draft beer and all cocktails (translation: margaritas are $7.50). You can also grab a taco or two from the takeout window. Sister restaurant Destino knocks $3 off its daiquiris and mezcal margaritas.

When: Daily from 4 to 6 PM.

Lulu’s Wine Garden

1940 11th St., NW

Head to the front and back patios at this date-friendly Shaw hangout for $10 ranch water, $6 and $7 beers, and happy hour-only specials like a Hatch-chili burger and Frito pie.

When: Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 7 PM; Friday from 4 to 6 PM; and Sunday from 3 to 8 PM.

Midlands

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

The daily happy hour at this dog-friendly Park View beer garden starts early and includes $3 bratwurst and discounted beer flights.

When: Monday through Thursday from 1 to 5 PM; Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

1612 14th St., NW

The walk-up bar/patio fronting this Louisiana-inspired Logan Circle staple slings half-price oysters, $7 burgers, $11 pots of mussels, $6 wines, and $8 martinis and old fashioneds.

When: Monday through Thursday from 4 to 7 PM; Friday from 3 to 7 PM.

The Point

2100 Second St., SW

The massive seafood restaurant at Buzzard Point has a huge deck right on the river. Grab $9 cranberry mules and sangrias, $2 oysters, $8 half-pounds of smoked wings.

When: Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 PM.

Shelter

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Does happy hour start now? It does if you’re at the Roost’s cool low-ABV beer joint. Kick back with $5 lagers on the shaded patio.

When: Today (Thursday, February 23) only, noon to 5 PM.

Tiki TNT

1130 Maine Ave., SW

Affordable drinks at the Wharf can be hard to come by, but you’ll find $10 frozen rum-and-Cokes, passionfruit daiquiris, and mai tais at Todd Thrasher’s rum distillery/bar. Snacks like spring rolls and crystal shrimp dumplings are six bucks.

When: Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 PM.

