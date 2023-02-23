Happy Thursday, everyone!

Close out the final weekend of February at Yards Park’s frozen-themed festival, or discover a new Japanese exhibit at the Smithsonian.

Best Things to Do This Weekend

Ice Yards. The Yards Park winter extravaganza is back for another icy event. You can experience a ton of frozen fun—from riding a snowboarding simulator to axe-throwing, there’s a number of arctic activities to do with friends. Ice Yards Polar Plunge “Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner.” Get tickets to see the award-winning stage play Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner “Rinpa Screens” at the National Museum of Asian Art. Screens were a major part of traditional Japanese interiors, and now a collection of these large decorative surfaces are on display at the National Museum of Asian Art. The “ Rinpa Screens African American folk music concert. DC native and folk artist Jake Blount performs Live! At the Library

Want More Things to Do?

Budget-friendly. Lace up your sneakers and celebrate running at the REI Every Mile Together Festival; there will be snacks, coffee, and music, too (Sat, free, Northeast DC).

Arts and culture. Explore an art exhibition that showcases Howard University Artists (Sat, $15, Alexandria). Watch the film The Borrowed Dress to help raise funds for the Syrian Emergency Task Force (Fri, $15+, Cardozo). Crochet beautiful pieces at the library (Sat, free, Southeast DC). Practice paste painting (Thurs, $75, virtual). Attend a lecture about movie star Gene Kelly (Thurs, $25, virtual). Meet authors, attend a jazz brunch, and participate in more book-lover fun at the Black History Month Literary Weekend (Thurs-Sat, $25+, various locations). Make Your Mind Your Best Friend at the Meditation Museum (Sat, free, Silver Spring). Make your own quilt (Sat, free, National Harbor). View the artworks of Outwin Boochever Portrait 2022 finalists before the exhibit closes (Thurs-Sun, free, National Portrait Gallery). Check out the Montgomery County Climate Stories Film Festival (Thurs, free, Silver Spring).

History and heritage. Commemorate Black History Month at President Lincoln’s Cottage with museum director Christopher W. Wilson (Fri, donations welcome, Petworth). Sit in on a discussion about pollution in Black communities (Thurs, free, virtual, MLK Library). Learn about the history of Black baseball players (Thurs, free, Bowie). Hear the oral histories of DC’s Ethiopian communities (Thurs, free, Cardozo).

Theater and shows. The Lifespan of a Fact closes this weekend (Thurs-Sat, $50, Northwest DC). Watch a collaborative dance performance (Sat, free, Arlington). See this Silk Road-inspired dance showcase (Sun, $32, Northeast DC). Get tickets to Prologue Theatre’s play The Cake before it closes (Thurs-Sun, $25+, Northeast DC). The Washington Ballet presents Balanchine! (Thurs-Sun, $55+, Kennedy Center). Laugh with a lineup of women comedians (Thurs, $20+, Takoma). Don’t miss the Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue (Thurs, $29+, Warner Theatre).

Music and concerts. Listen to classical music performed live by The Axelrod String Quartet (Sat, $35, Smithsonian National Museum of American History). Artist GZA, one of the founding members of the Wu-Tang Clan, arrives in DC for a concert (Sun, $30+, Howard Theatre). Toby Mac is on his Hits Deep Tour (Fri-Sat, $15+, Eagle Bank Arena). Singer Vince Borrelli and The Joker’s Wild band will play live at the Hard Rock Cafe (Fri, free, Northwest DC). The Capital City Symphony explores the musical confluence of art at Atlas Performing Arts Center (Sat, $32, Northeast DC). Legendary Nights XVII is back for another collaborative concert (Sun, $48+, MGM National Harbor). Don’t miss this French opera concert at the Embassy of France (Thurs, $25, students $15, Northwest DC). Groove to your favorite R&B hits at Pearl Street Warehouse (Sat, $15+, Wharf). The National Symphony Orchestra plays Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 (Thurs-Sat, $29+, Kennedy Center).

Bites and beverages. It’s Carnaval at DLeña: celebrate with live music and dancing by United Nation Trio (Fri-Sat, free, Northwest DC). Have a Night on the Riviera at the Embassy of France. The Carnival fun includes live music, French food, and a fashion competition (Sat, $109+, Northwest DC). Sample whiskey and explore art at Nepenthe Gallery (Thurs, free, Alexandria). Enjoy crafted cocktails and good conversations (Thurs, $35, Largo).

Game night. Win District Trivia at Capitol Cider House (Thurs, free, Petworth). Close out your weekend with some trivia action at Lost Generation (Sun, free, Eckington). Or, compete against neighbors at City-State Brewing (Thurs, free, Northeast DC). There’s a game night at Astoria Kitchen (Thurs, free, Downtown).

Things to do with kids. This family-friendly concert is all about drums. Don’t miss the show presented by Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (Sat, $15+, Baltimore). Take your kids to this Family, Pizza, and Paint Party (Sat, $25+, Fort Washington). Or, paint your next glass masterpiece (Sun, $35, LaPlata).

Get involved. Volunteer with the Anacostia Riverkeeper to help clean up Burnt Mills East Special Park (Sat, free, Silver Spring).

