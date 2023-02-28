While we may earn a commission if you book something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

Spring is around the corner, which means that cherry blossom season will soon be upon us. This year, the Cherry Blossom Festival will take place between March 20 and April 16, but there will be plenty of activities throughout the entire month of March to celebrate the annual event. Other fun things to do in Washington, DC next month? Events and tours surrounding St Patrick’s Day are plentiful. This year, the occasion falls on a Friday, so it’s the perfect excuse to partake in a couple of bar crawls (or a fun, booze-infused cooking class). And there’s plenty to do for arts and culture enthusiasts, including concerts, comedy shows, and guided museum tours to mark Women’s History Month. (Here is a more comprehensive list of Women’s History Month exhibits and happenings. For other arts and culture events we recommend in March, check out this round-up.)

Below are 11 things to do in DC, whether you are looking for fun weekend activities for yourself or things to do with visiting friends and family.

National Cherry Blossom Festival by Bike

See the cherry blossoms and get a workout out of it (and meet new friends) with this bike tour of the Tidal Basin and East Potomac Park. Of course, expect plenty of stops along the way to snap photos and take in the beauty of the cherry blossom trees. A bike and a helmet are provided.

Moonlight Walking Tour of the Cherry Blossom Festival

Okay, if you can’t be bothered to even approach the Tidal Basin during the day while the Cherry Blossom Festival is going on, then maybe you’ll enjoy this unusual—but surely very romantic—moonlight tour. It starts at dusk and lasts about two-and-a-half hours, during which you’ll see the sun set over the Potomac River and find out a few facts about DC’s monuments and museums.

Boozy Baking Class

No, that’s not like a Sip&Paint class (although we are sure you are more than welcome to taste the ingredients). This fun cooking class will introduce you to some pretty delicious ways to use alcohol in baking, and it takes place during St Patrick’s Day weekend. On the menu? Banana bread rum pudding, Baileys Irish cream chocolate swirl New York cheesecake, and Mojito French Macaroons. The class lasts three hours, during which you will get hands-on experience baking these desserts. And yes, you also get to take some home.

An Ode to Women in Art at the National Gallery of Art

Celebrate women’s history month with this new two-hour guided tour of the National Gallery. It highlights artworks by women and the stories of female artists who have helped shape the world of art as we know it today.

Cherry Blossom Photo Shoot

Whether you are celebrating a special occasion during Cherry Blossom season, have friends in town and want to surprise them with a fun activity, or need an excuse to dress up and pose, the cherry blossoms make for a stunning photo backdrop. Behind the camera will be fashion and lifestyle photographer Nina Babel, who promises to show you a few off-the-beaten spots with plenty of Instagram potential.

Architecture of Capitol Hill Walking Tour

March 4 marks 234 years since the first session of Congress, so it’s a great time (and day, since this year it falls on a Saturday) to learn more about one of our country’s most recognizable buildings. The tour takes two hours and starts at Union Station, then proceeds to the Library of Congress before ending at the Capitol.

Skip-the-line National Archives Building Private Guided Tour

March is also a great time to visit the National Archives Museum and see up close our country’s founding documents, such as the Constitution, which officially went into effect on March 9, 1789. This two-hour private guided tour can be customized to your preferences, so if you have specific requests or historical interests, share them with your guide at the time of booking.

History Tour Pub Crawl of Washington, DC

Instead of aimlessly bar-hopping this St. Patty’s day, sign up for this educational bar crawl, by the end of which you should know all about George Washington’s scotch distilling skills and what life was like in DC during Prohibition. This two-hour tour will take you to several bars with a small group of people and a knowledgeable guide who will give you a history lesson that will most certainly leave you in high spirits.

Margaret Cho: Live and Livid

March is bringing some pretty fantastic comedy talent to the area—Chris Rock and Trevor Noah have sold-out shows in Baltimore, and the Kennedy Center is honoring Adam Sandler. Add to that hilarious actress/funny woman Margaret Cho, on her Live&Livid North America tour celebrating 40 years of her stand-up comedy career. You can see her at the Warner Theater on March 10, “radiating rage about homophobia, sexism, racism and the fight to stay alive in a culture that is killing us daily,” according to her website.

Tedeschi Trucks Band in Warner Theater

Grammy award-winning blues band Tedeschi Trucks band bring their latest album, I am the Moon (or four, since it was released in four installments throughout last year), to DC. NPR called it “their finest and most adventurous” work so far, with the husband-wife duo drawing musical references from Indian and Eastern sounds. Book fast, though—the band’s February dates sold out quickly.

Easy as Apple Pie Baking Class

Pi(e) Day is upon us, and while math is fun, we prefer to prepare by taking this three-hour hands-on baking class. You’ll learn from a pro how to make gooey brownies, soft snickerdoodles, and, of course, perfectly crispy and sweet apple pie from scratch. Feel free to bring a friend and your spirit of choice to the class.

