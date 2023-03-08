10 Events Celebrating International Women’s Day Today

Today is International Women’s Day – a day to celebrate the achievements of women around the globe. Formally commemorated by the United Nations for the first time in 1975, the day has since become a widely recognized opportunity to educate about and advocate for gender equity. Whether you want to learn about the accomplishments of your foremothers or how to support women and girls right now, here are 10 events taking place today and/or this week.

1. Visit this IWD fundraising event to support the education of girls impacted by Turkey’s recent earthquake. On Thursday, March 9, the American Turkish Association of DC will host Dilek Livaneli, the recipient of ATA-DC’s International Women’s Day award, as a keynote speaker for the philanthropic event. Livaneli, a widely acclaimed education advocate and author, will deliver her speech in Turkish. The minimum donation amount for the event, which will be held at the Turkish Embassy Residence (1606 23 St., NW) at 6:30 PM, is $100. Tickets are available here.

2. Though the National Museum of Women in the Art is closed for renovations, it will hold a virtual celebration on Wednesday—the International Women’s Day Virtual Festival. The online event kicks off at 11 AM with a conversation led by curator Orin Zahra about her work collaborating with women artists. Next, photographer Lina Geoushy will discuss her series documenting the lives of young women shifting gender norms in Egyptian sports. At noon, watch a performance by local Go-Go musicians Be’la Dona Band. At 5 PM, join in on an art-themed and kid-friendly game of “Never Have I Ever.” Finally, cap the evening with the “Art of Cocktails” class, in which three local mixologists will teach you how to create original cocktails inspired by their favorite women artists. Register for these events here.

3. The Doyle Collection welcomes women to its International Women’s Day Headshot Initiative at 12 PM at the Dupont Circle Hotel (1500 New Hampshire Ave., NW). Participants can book female photographers to take professional headshot photos for $15. All proceeds will be donated to Vital Voices Global Partnership, a non-profit that invests in women leaders. To register, visit here.

4. Off the Mall Tours and Logan Circle Main Street have partnered to organize an International Women’s Day Walking Tour of Logan Circle. Explore the histories of past women native to the Logan Circle neighborhood, and visit current women-owned businesses along the way. The tour begins at 6 PM at Mi Vida (1901 14 St., NW), the location of the former Club Bali where Billie Holiday performed in the 1940s. A reception at Hotel Zena (1155 14 St., NW) will conclude the excursion. Tickets are $30, available here.

5. As in the case in many other fields, women’s contributions to the art world are too often overlooked. The Italian Cultural Institute will host the Donne & Arte Oggi seminar exploring the relation between women and contemporary art in Italy and beyond. Four women artists and curators will lead a discussion on female empowerment in the art world, starting at 6 PM at Vital Voices (1509 16th St., NW). The event is free, register here.

6. Celebrate women from different corners of the world at the International Women’s Day Multicultural Dinner Party at 6 PM, hosted by International Women’s United. The dinner welcomes women with experience living or working abroad, ex-pats, international students, au-pairs, and immigrants to learn more about the organization at this potluck dinner. People who speak English as a second language are welcome, too. Attendees should bring their favorite dish from their culture and their favorite song to share with the group during dinner. The event will be held at a private residence in La Plata, Maryland (when you sign up, the event planners will reach out with more details). To register, visit here.

7. Check out Lunafest—a national film festival dedicated to stories “by and about women”— at the Angelika Film Centre (2911 District Ave., Fairfax). This year’s films, created by women and gender-nonconforming directors from several backgrounds, highlight gender empowerment. Before the 90-minute screening begins, there will be a social hour at 6 PM with hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and a raffle. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Girls on the Run of Northern Virginia, a non-profit dedicated to promoting healthy habits to young girls. Tickets are $30, available here.

8. The Cultural Office of the Embassy of Spain will open two exhibitions by Spanish artists Ana Amado and Paula Anta to commemorate IWD at 6:30 PM. “Lideresas” by Ana Amado calls into question the power imbalances between men and women, and shifts the audience’s gaze towards the women they often don’t see. Amado recreates popular photos of powerful men and swaps them out with women, highlighting gaps in professional equity. Paula Anta’s photography series, “Uproot,” captures images of unearthed, sickly tree roots to produce a commentary on grief. To attend the free event, RSVP here.

9. Music lovers can visit the International Women’s Day Concert with the Overlook Quartet & Sayaka Tanikawa at 7 PM at the Arts Club of Washington (2017 I St., NW). The Overlook Quartet uplifts female and POC composers, promoting “dedication to a more representative musical tradition throughout their industry,” according to their website. Joined by pianist Tanikawa, the group will perform renditions of songs by Amy Beach, Florence Price, and Shelley Washington. Tickets start at $10, purchase here.

10. Make a toast to the women in your life at Throw Social’s (1401 Okie St., NE, Ste. 102) Women’s Day Ladies Night Out at 8 PM. Plan for the ultimate girls’ night with tunes courtesy of DJ Lalee, specialty cocktails and drink deals, and a whiskey education class by Catocin Creek Distilling Company. A portion of all drink sales will be donated to The STEPUP foundation, which provides underrepresented individuals with internships in the alcohol distilling business. For free event registration, visit here.