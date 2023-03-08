11 Kid-Friendly Cherry Blossom Events in the DC Area

Love cherry blossoms? Have children? We have you covered! Check out the following events:

Cherry Blossom Family Celebration

8th and G St. NW

The Smithsonian American Art Museum’s cherry blossom celebration features a taiko drumming performance, traditional Japanese dance, and Japanese pop music with a DJ. Attendees can create their own cherry blossom tree to take home, make a kite to fly, or practice origami. There will also be a scavenger hunt throughout the galleries and special menu items at the cafe.

Details: Saturday, March 25 from 11:30 AM to 3 PM; free registration.

Blossom Kite Festival

130 17th St., NW

The annual festival at the Washington Monument will have kite competitions, music, and performances. Visitors can bring their own kites, buy one at the festival, or pick up a kite to decorate for free. Kitemaker Mikio Toki will show off his traditional Edo-style kites, and the Wings over Washington kite club will lead demonstrations and performances.

Details: Saturday, March 25 from 10 AM to 4:30 PM; free.

Bloomaroo at The Wharf

760 Maine Ave. SW

The Wharf’s cherry blossom festival, Bloomaroo, will feature live music, cherry-blossom themed art, face painting, and craft decorating on District Pier. In the evening, families can roast s’mores at the fire-pit and enjoy fireworks starting at 8:30 PM.

Details: Saturday, April 1 from 2 to 9 PM; free.

Japanese Culture Day

10 1st St. SE

The Library of Congress invites children and families to learn about Japanese culture through reading, writing, and craft-making. Japanese cultural and linguistic professionals will present throughout the day, and Japanese story-telling will be at 11 AM, 1 PM, and 2 PM. Kids can participate in lessons on origami, calligraphy, and woodblock printing.

Details: Saturday, April 1 from 10 AM to 3 PM; free registration.

NoMa in Bloom Festival

227 Harry Thomas Way, NE

At Alethia Tanner Park, the NoMA Business Improvement District is hosting a festival with kite-making and flying, local DJs, face-painting, and food trucks. Neighbors DC will host a pop-up artisan market, and Chalk Riot will make a cherry blossom-themed mural.

Details: Saturday, April 1 from 11 AM to 3 PM; free registration.

Cherry Blossom Dance Party

1 King St., Alexandria

Alexandria’s Waterfront Park is hosting a cherry blossom-themed dance party with a DJ supplying the music. People of all ages are welcome at the free event.

Details: Saturday, April 1 from 2 to 5 PM; free.

Art Blooms at Mosaic

District Ave., Fairfax

The Mosaic District’s two-day cherry blossom celebration offers live musical performances, DJs, a vendor market, a farmer’s market, a kids game corner, cherry blossom arts & crafts, and painting. The Vienna Singing Princesses and Latin pop-rock band Ocho de Bastos will perform on both days, and Tommy McFly will emcee the festival.

Details: Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from 11 AM to 4 PM; free.

Pedal with Petals

1961 Chain Bridge Rd., Tysons

This family bike ride around Tysons Corner Center ends with a celebration on the plaza with a DJ, food and drinks, and both cherry blossom and bike-themed crafts and games. Participants can also decorate their bikes with streamers and stickers.

Details: Sunday, April 2 from 8 to 11 AM; free registration.

Pinknic and Kite Fly

Valley and Wheeler Rd. SE

Ward 8 is hosting a Pink-nic and Kite fly at Oxon Hill Park for the Cherry Blossom Festival. The spring celebration will include music, kite kits, art, free food, family-friendly activities, and local vendors.

Details: Sunday, April 2 from 12 to 3 PM; free.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

Constitution Ave. between Seventh and 17th sts., NW

The annual parade will feature elaborate floats, colorful balloons, marching bands, and performers. The parade is free to the public along the route on Constitution Avenue between Ninth and 15th Streets, or visitors can buy reserved seats in advance in other areas.

Details: Saturday, April 15 from 10 AM to 12 PM; Free, or purchase tickets for $25 to $40.

Sakura Matsuri – Japanese Street Festival

Pennsylvania Ave. between Third and Seventh sts., NW

Celebrate Japanese culture with a weekend of musical performances, cultural exhibitions, artisan vendors, and food and drink. Attendees can purchase tickets for one or both days. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at the festival with treats and merchandise on both days.

Details: Saturday, April 15 from 10:30 AM to 6 PM and Sunday, April 16 from 10:30 AM to 4 PM; $12-20.