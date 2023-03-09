Pets  |  Shopping  |  Travel

What to Get Before You Take a Road Trip With Your Pet

A seat belt for dogs and more items for your next road trip.

Photograph by Wavebreakmedia/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus.

There are plenty of supplies to help make travel safe and comfortable for dogs. Harmony Dale, a general manager at the Big Bad Woof pet boutique, recommends picking up these items—all available at the Takoma DC store or on its website—before your next trip.

 

Kurgo Direct to Seatbelt Swivel Dog Tether

This dog seatbelt has a rotating clip to prevent the straps from twisting around jumpy passengers; $22.

Molly Mutt Dog Car Seat Cover

A win-win: Keep muddy paws off your seats while also making a cushy pet lounge; $60.

Springer Classic Dog 22-Ounce Travel Bottle

Squeeze the water bottle to fill the bowl attachment and hydrate your pet on the go; $26.

NaturVet Quiet Moments Calming Drops L-Tryptophan Dog & Cat Supplement

For animals with travel anxiety, ask your veterinarian about a soothing supplement; $15.

Photographs courtesy of retailers.
This article appears in the March 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

