There are plenty of supplies to help make travel safe and comfortable for dogs. Harmony Dale, a general manager at the Big Bad Woof pet boutique, recommends picking up these items—all available at the Takoma DC store or on its website—before your next trip.

Kurgo Direct to Seatbelt Swivel Dog Tether This dog seatbelt has a rotating clip to prevent the straps from twisting around jumpy passengers; $22. Show Now

Molly Mutt Dog Car Seat Cover A win-win: Keep muddy paws off your seats while also making a cushy pet lounge; $60. Show Now

Springer Classic Dog 22-Ounce Travel Bottle Squeeze the water bottle to fill the bowl attachment and hydrate your pet on the go; $26. Show Now

NaturVet Quiet Moments Calming Drops L-Tryptophan Dog & Cat Supplement For animals with travel anxiety, ask your veterinarian about a soothing supplement; $15. Show Now

Photographs courtesy of retailers.

This article appears in the March 2023 issue of Washingtonian.