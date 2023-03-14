News & Politics

🌸🌸🌸 Peak Bloom Could Arrive Early, National Park Service Says 🌸🌸🌸

Those blooms are coming, people.

cherry blossoms peak bloom 2023
Photograph by Evy Mages

Peak bloom is likely to arrive “on the early side” of the National Park Service’s prediction of March 22-25, or maybe even before then.

Peak bloom occurs when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees around the Tidal Basin have their petals open. The Park Service declared the blossoms had hit the peduncle elongation stage—the most fun pre-peak-bloom phase to say—over the weekend. Typically, the puffy white stage begins a couple of days later, followed by peak bloom a few days after that.

