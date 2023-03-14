Where to Find Pi Day Specials Around DC

You don’t need to be a math whiz to celebrate Pi Day (3.14, get it?). Here are local DC area pizza spots and pie bakeries offering deals—many priced at $3.14—and classes. Because what’s Pi Day without a lesson?

Pie Shop DC

1339 H St., NE

Check out the sweet and savory pie shop’s Pi Day Happy Hour from 4 PM to 7 PM on Tuesday. The shop will serve slices of sweet pies— chocolate pecan, apple cinnamon, blueberry pancake—for $3.14 while supplies last. As a special Pi Day treat, the first customer to recite the first 25 numbers of pi will receive a $100 gift card. Finish off the evening with a free concert featuring local bands Ladygod, Sheila, and Blkvapor at 7 PM. Check out all the details on the Pie Shop’s Instagram.

Pi Pizzeria

910 F St., NW

The St. Louis-style deep dish pizzeria is offering a $3.14 Pi Day deal on large, cornmeal-crusted pies. Customers can pick between four flavors, including triple cheese, double pepperoni, a veggie, and a sausage-and-mushroom. Pi Day deals extend to drinks, with sangria, margaritas, wine, and beer for just $3.14. Check out more details here.

Certo!

2121 P St., NW

The Italian restaurant in Dupont Circle is offering 9-inch personal pepperoni pizzas for $3.14 on Tuesday from 4 to 9 PM. Check out the menu here.

Nicoletta Italian Kitchen

901 4th St., NW

Learn how to make pizza from scratch during an evening class at this New York export in Mt. Vernon Triangle. The course starts at 6 PM on Tuesday and includes a pizza dough-making lesson. Tickets ($65) also include two glasses of wine and hors d’oeuvres, which guests can snack on while their handmade pizza creations bake. Order here.

Mess Hall Bake & Take: Pi Day Edition

703 Edgewood St., NE

Learn to make pie during a class at Mess Hall on Tuesday at 6 PM. Chef Jenna Huntsberger of Whisked! pie company gives hands-on instruction about how to roll, fill, and bake traditional pies. Tickets include a dinner from Cocolita Mexican Cuisine, and VIP ticket holders get unlimited beer and wine. Tickets start at $95, available here. (Use a special discount code – PIDAY2023 – for $10 off).

Livin’ the Pie Life

2166 N Glebe Rd, Arlington

The Arlington bakery is crafting special Pi Day boxes that include three mini-pies and a surprise for $14. Guests can select 8-inch pies, all while supplies last. Three lucky customers will receive a $20 “golden ticket” at the bottom of their special boxes.

Sully Historic Site

3650 Historic Sully Way, Chantilly

For lovers of history, math, and pie – check out the historic Chantilly landmark’s special event. At 3:14 PM on Tuesday, participants can tour the historic kitchens at Sully, dating back to 1794, and learn how traditional pies were made over open-hearth fire ovens. Finish off the tour with a sample of fire-baked pie. Tickets are $3.14 and you can register here.