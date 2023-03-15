DC’s Newest Food Hall Opens with Tacos, Poke, and Breakfast Sandwiches

Bryant Street Market food hall opens in Edgewood on Friday, March 17 with tacos, poke, breakfast sandwiches, and more. The multi-stall marketplace (formerly called The Bevy) is part of MRP Realty’s new mixed-use development in the Northeast DC neighborhood, which is already home to several nightlife/entertainment venues (Alamo Draft House, an immersive Van Gogh exhibit, a Metro-themed bar) with more to come.

Vendors include:

Alegria Bar – The food hall’s anchor bar comes from the team behind neighboring

– The food hall’s anchor bar comes from the team behind neighboring Taqueria Habanero . It’s outfitted with 26 seats and will offer pan-Latin drinks, organic wines, and a martini happy hour.

Bold Dumpling (coming soon) – The Annandale-based dumpling outfit (also located at the Block) is known for bao buns, pork soup dumplings, and kimchi potsickers.

Blowfish Poke – This Hawaiian spot (also part of Baltimore’s Cross Street Market) specializing in poke bowls, plate lunches like furikake-fried chicken, and mochi doughnuts.

Grassfed Griddle at Smith Meadows – A popular egg sandwich purveyor that pops up for breakfast at local farmers markets and breweries. Here, they’ll set up just outside the food hall to deliver sausage-egg-and-cheeses or French-toast bites to commuters and weekenders.

Taqueria Habanero – Puebla-style tacos on homemade tortillas are the draw at this third location of the popular Mexican spot (also in Columbia Heights and College Park). Look for new menu items like breakfast burritos down the line.

Tiger Sugar – This boba tea chain out of Taiwan specializes in a variety of teas, homemade syrups, and flavored tapioca pearls.

In addition to the stalls, a large event space will soon open, which will host local pop-ups. Also coming soon: Kraken Kourts, a massive entertainment complex nearby from the team behind Hook Hall and Kraken Axes. The 70,000 square-foot destination will house 16 pickleball courts, a tavern, and DC’s only indoor roller rink.

Bryant Street Market. 680 Rhode Island Ave., NE. Open Sunday through Thursday, 8 AM to 9 PM; Saturday and Sunday until 10 PM.

