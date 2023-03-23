6 Fun Food Events Around DC

On Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24, feast on tacos and margaritas for a good cause at Santa Rosa Taqueria (301 Pennsylvania Ave., SE). Chefs/TV personalities Spike Mendelsohn and Aarón Sánchez will lead the event to raise money for the Culinary Diplomacy Project, a non-profit dedicated to bridging cultural gaps through food. Tickets are $110, and cover dinner along with three drinks. Register here. The event starts at 7 PM

Taste and learn the history of whiskey and sake and how they’re produced at Capitol Square Bar and Grill (1500 E. Capitol St., NE) on Friday, March 24. Tickets are $25, register here.

The Cherry Blossom Wine and Beer Festival happens at the National Union Building (918 F St., NW) on Saturday, March 25. Entrance times are 2 PM and 6 PM, and visitors can explore unlimited tastings of more than 50 beers, ciders, and wines. Group tickets for the event are $29 per person, and individuals are $59. Purchase your tickets here.

George Washington University will celebrate its 15th annual Taste of Africa event on Saturday, March 25. Guests can dine on fare from local restaurants serving cuisines from all over Africa. Also expect cocktails, guest speakers, music, dancing, and a fashion show with local designers. The evening will kick off at 5:30 PM inside the GW Student Center’s third floor ballroom (800 21st St., NW). Tickets are $20 for GWU students, and $25 for everyone else. Head here to reserve.

Visit Ivy City tasting room Gravitas (1401 Okie St., NE) on Wednesday, March 29 for a gin, whiskey, and bourbon tasting with spirits from local distillery Bo and Ivy. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres start at 6:30 PM, and a three-course dinner from chef Matt Baker will follow. Tickets are $175 per person; reserve them here.

The Navy Yard location of All-Purpose pizzeria (79 Potomac Ave., SE), which sits across from Nationals Park, celebrates opening day of the Washington Nationals’ season with beer. Specifically, DC Brau’s Full Count Lager, which will only be available at All-Purpose starting Thursday, March 30. Beer is $5 before the Nationals/Atlanta Braves game starts. Head here for more.