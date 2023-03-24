Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
The Hirshhorn’s director is the lead judge on a new reality show, The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist.
His new record and book shop in Chevy Chase DC, Art Sound Language, is already a magnet for music geeks.
The MoCo Council member helped lead the response when the Proud Boys targeted a drag story hour.
The RAND Corporation has named him to a new position dedicated to “countering truth decay.”
The National Zoo’s curator of birds has been welcoming visitors to its freshly revamped Bird House.
He’s reportedly opposing a trademark for the podcast Reasonably Shady, hosted by two Real Housewives of Potomac.
Photograph of Chiu by Greg Powers.
Photograph of Brownlee by Ying Manusmontree.
Photograph of Mink courtesy of Montgomery County Council.
Photograph of Block by Penn State.
This article appears in the April 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We'd Love to Hang Out With This April
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Melissa Chiu
The Hirshhorn's director is the lead judge on a new reality show, The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist.
PJ Brownlee
His new record and book shop in Chevy Chase DC, Art Sound Language, is already a magnet for music geeks.
Kristin Mink
The MoCo Council member helped lead the response when the Proud Boys targeted a drag story hour.
Ray Block Jr.
The RAND Corporation has named him to a new position dedicated to "countering truth decay."
Sara Hallager
The National Zoo's curator of birds has been welcoming visitors to its freshly revamped Bird House.
Disinvited: Eminem
He's reportedly opposing a trademark for the podcast Reasonably Shady, hosted by two Real Housewives of Potomac.
Photograph of Chiu by Greg Powers.
Photograph of Brownlee by Ying Manusmontree.
Photograph of Mink courtesy of Montgomery County Council.
Photograph of Block by Penn State.
This article appears in the April 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
