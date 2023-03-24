About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Melissa Chiu

The Hirshhorn’s director is the lead judge on a new reality show, The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist.

PJ Brownlee

His new record and book shop in Chevy Chase DC, Art Sound Language, is already a magnet for music geeks.

Kristin Mink

The MoCo Council member helped lead the response when the Proud Boys targeted a drag story hour.

Ray Block Jr.

The RAND Corporation has named him to a new position dedicated to “countering truth decay.”

Sara Hallager

The National Zoo’s curator of birds has been welcoming visitors to its freshly revamped Bird House.

Disinvited: Eminem

He’s reportedly opposing a trademark for the podcast Reasonably Shady, hosted by two Real Housewives of Potomac.

Photograph of Chiu by Greg Powers.

Photograph of Brownlee by Ying Manusmontree.

Photograph of Mink courtesy of Montgomery County Council.

Photograph of Block by Penn State.

This article appears in the April 2023 issue of Washingtonian.