Celebrate Springtime With These 9 Seasonal DMV Festivals

National Cherry Blossom Festival

Saturday, March 18, to Sunday, April 16

Various locations

The National Cherry Blossom Festival draws attendees from far and wide for good reason. The festival kickoff and the Blossom Kite festival have already happened, but you can still attend lots of events like Petalpaolooza, a day of interactive art installations, music, and fireworks, all for free. The National Cherry Blossom Festival features more than 50 events—check them all out here.

Bloomaroo

Saturday, April 1

The Wharf (760 Maine Ave., SW)

Can you handle more cherry blossom festivities? See the Wharf’s waterfront lit up in pink during this free, family-friendly event. Attractions include cherry-blossom themed art, music, s’mores, and fireworks. For more details, visit here.

DC Beer Fest

Saturday, April 8

Nationals Park (1500 S Capitol St., SE)

Sip on seasonal spring beers or craft brews from dozens of different breweries at this laid-back beer fest. General admission tickets grant guests access to unlimited samples from over 80 breweries, as well as access to live music, the dueling piano bar, and the food truck alley. VIP tickets allow visitors to check out the warning track and dugouts at Nationals Park, plus take home some commemorative goodies. Tickets start at $50 and are available here.

National Cannabis Festival

Saturday, April 22

RFK Festival Grounds (2500 Independence Ave., SE)

Celebrate your favorite spring holiday (4/20, of course) and recognize tireless marijuana legalization activists at the seventh annual cannabis fest. Festivities kick off at high noon on Saturday: there will be hundreds of weed-themed swag vendors, a championship to crown the best bud grown in the DMV, and a public weed wedding on the main stage. NCF’s concert will feature headliners 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Free Nationals, and more. Plus, when you get hungry after a long day of festivities (cough, cough), visit the munchies zone to satisfy your cravings. Tickets start at $75 and are available here.

Project Glow

Saturday, April 29, to Sunday, April 30

RFK Festival Grounds (2500 Independence Ave., SE)

The Project Glow festival, a two-day ode to club music, returns after its 2022 debut. Experience dance music across three different stages at the RFK Festival Grounds, which will be decked out with neon colors and glowing lights. The festival will feature musical artists Coco & Breezy, Dom Dolla, Benny Bennassi, Honey Luv, and more. Tickets start at $100 and are available here.

Charm City Bluegrass Festival

Friday, May 5, to Saturday, May 6

Union Craft Brewing ( 1700 W. 41 St. #420, Baltimore)

The Charm City Bluegrass Festival will celebrate ten years of bluegrass in Baltimore this spring. Enjoy food and craft beer while you listen to a two-day lineup of tunes by acts like the Steel Wheels, Magic Beans. Grateful Dub, and more. Tickets start at $59 and kids under age ten get in free. More info here.

Cherokee Days Festival

Friday, March 31

National Museum of the American Indian (4th St., SW)

Three Cherokee tribes—Cherokee Nation, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians—will share their history and culture in this one-day educational event. Guests can learn about traditional Cherokee basket weaving, pottery, dance, and more. The event is free, and you can learn more about it here.

Tamarindo Festival

Saturday, May 6

RFK Stadium Grounds (401 Oklahoma Ave., NE)

The one-day Tamarindo music festival is dedicated to the cultures and traditions of the region’s diverse community. In particular, Tamarindo strives to unite Central American, South American, Caribbean, and African cultures with a day of music, dancing, and food. The festival will feature performances by several Afro-Latin musicians like Sech, Tokischa, Chimbala, Sango, Latenightjiggy, and more. Tickets for the festival start at $95 and are available here.

Passport DC

Monday, May 1, to Wednesday, May 31

Various locations

Celebrated during International Cultural Awareness Month, Passport DC is a month-long event that highlights the rich traditions of diplomacy in Washington. This year’s festival will feature the Around the World Embassy tour on May 6, where participants can experience the art, culture, food, and fashion around the globe by visiting as many of the 27 participating embassies as they can. Plus, check out the EU open house tour and the Fiesta Asai! fair with outdoor crafts, performances, and street food. For more details, visit here.