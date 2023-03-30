9 Kid-Friendly Easter Festivals and Egg Hunts Around DC

Where to find egg hunts, bunny sightings, and other family-friendly Easter activities in the Washington area.

7700 Bull Run Dr., Centreville

Participate in this sprawling park’s first-ever Easter scavenger hunt. Once you’ve completed the self-guided hunt along the bluebell trail, you may win a prize. Admission to the hunt is $5, and you can visit between 8 AM and 6 PM from Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 16.

Bunnyland at Butler’s Orchard

22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown

This pick-your-own orchard’s annual festival features farm animals, an egg hunt, goodie baskets for children under 12, and lots of outdoor games and activities (pony rides and face paint cost extra). Tickets are $12 if you buy in advance, or $15 at the gate. Bunnyland is open on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2; Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 8; Monday, April 10; and Saturday, April 15 from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Clark’s Elioak Farm

10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City

The Howard County petting zoo puts on kid-friendly activities, including scheduled egg hunts and farm rides, between Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 9. Hunts are organized by age, with ages 1-3 and 4-6 hunting separately. You can also check out the farm’s play area and fairy-tale themed forest. Admission is $8 at the gate. Egg hunt times vary.

10102 Fingerboard Rd., Ijamsville

The Frederick County petting farm will host hunts for candy-filled eggs—separated by ages—between 10:30 AM and 3:30 PM on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2; and Thursday, April 6 through Sunday, April 9. Look for Easter bunny sightings, too. Admission is $16 for all ages, with tickets available at the gate or online.

34345 Snickersville Turnpike, Bluemont

At this Loudoun County farm, little ones can take wagon rides, explore a fishing pond and barnyard with baby animals, and hunt for treat-filled eggs. Advance tickets range from $10 to $12 for kids, and $12 to $14 for adults, depending on the day. There is a $2 fee added to tickets bought at the gate, and egg hunts are $7.99 extra per child. The events run through Saturday, April 8.

19246 James Monroe Hwy., Leesburg

This Loudoun County destination offers egg hunts for kids ages 1-3, 4-6, and 7-12 through Sunday, April 9. You can also check out the park’s exotic and farm animals, arts and crafts room, and indoor play zone. Tickets for kids ages 2-12 start at $20.95; adults are $17.95. Tickets for children under 2 are $5.

2020 O St., NW

This Dupont hotel and museum is filled with more than 80 doors and secret rooms–making for quite the elaborate Easter treasure hunt. Explore the place, dig into candy, and win prizes for best Easter bonnet or outfit. Tickets for the event, open Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, are $50. Time slots can be booked between 9 AM and 8 PM.

3001 Connecticut Ave., NW

The National Zoo offers an egg hunt with a side of animal education at its annual Easter celebration. Kids can also check out a river otter activity and meet a zookeeper—or a reptile. The free event is geared towards 5 to 12 year olds, and runs from 10 AM to 3 PM.

1600 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

You need to score a ticket in a lottery (now closed) to access this egg roll down the South Lawn of the White House, a tradition which dates back more than a century. The event, held Monday, April 10, features live entertainment, story time, and more.