The Atlantis Shows We’re Most Excited to See (Besides Foo Fighters!)

To celebrate the opening of The Atlantis and 44 years of 9:30 Club, the new, 450-person venue will host 44 acts this spring and summer—each with $44 tickets. The lottery to win tickets is open until Friday, April 7 at 11:59 PM. Foo Fighters are playing opening night, but there are 43 other acts to follow.

Here are the shows Washingtonian staffers are most excited to see:

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, June 3

Lifestyle editor Daniella Byck almost bought tickets to see RKS in Richmond before learning the indie-rock band was coming to DC.

Yo La Tengo, June 10

Politics and Culture editor Rob Brunner hopes Yo La Tengo performs, “anything I’ve never seen them play before, like ‘Sinatra Drive Breakdown,’ the hypnotic opening track on their excellent new album, This Stupid World.”

Sylvan Esso, June 19

Home and Features Editor Mimi Montgomery shares a North Carolina connection with the electronic duo, and she likes “Wolf” and “Play it Right.”

Tegan and Sara, July 6

Social media producer Caroline Frentz hopes to hear “Where Does the Good Go” in the small venue with other fans.

Jenny Lewis, July 21

Executive Food Editor and Critic Ann Limpert wants to hear “The Voyager,” “Head Underwater,” and “You Are What You Love.”

Bush, August 6

Deputy Editor Patrick Hruby is not actually a big fan of the 1990s Brit grunge rockers, but strongly believes that “Machinehead” should be the official anthem of the National Hockey League.

Tove Lo, September 15

Digital Fellow Aidan McClain would love to hear “Got Love” from Tove Lo’s debut album, Queen of the Clouds.

Maggie Rogers, September 29

Editorial Fellow Keely Bastow hopes to hear literally all of Rogers’ songs, but especially “I’ve Got a Friend,” “Horses,” and “Want Want.”