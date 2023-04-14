15 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day Around DC

Earth Day is on Saturday, April 22, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the planet on and around the environmental holiday. Whether you’re looking to clean up local waterways or want to learn more about climate change, here’s your guide to Earth Day events around DC.

Volunteer

3501 New York Ave., NE

The US Green Building Council National Capital Region will host a volunteer gardening session for young professionals on Saturday, April 22 at 10 AM at the National Arboretum. In the Washington Youth Garden, harvest fruits and vegetables for the Capital Area Food Bank and other community organizations. For those looking to get their hands dirty and give back to their community, sign up for the volunteer opportunity. Details: Free; register here.

6411 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill

Be prepared to get muddy at the shoreline clean up for Oxon Cove and Oxon Run on Saturday, April 22. Clean single-use plastics and trash that has accumulated near the river during morning (9 AM to 11:30 AM) and afternoon shifts (12 PM to 2:30 PM). Details: Free; register here.

Multiple locations around DC and Maryland

Visit the Anacostia Watershed Society’s largest volunteer event on Saturday, April 22 at 10 AM. Volunteers will clean up trash along the Anacostia River in dozens of spots across DC and Maryland. Participants over five years old must be vaccinated. Details: Free; register here.

George Washington Mem Pkwy., Arlington

Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail is inviting volunteers to help remove an invasive honey suckle species on Saturday, April 22 at 9 AM. Cut the invasive plants along the Mount Vernon Trail, and assist with hauling the cuttings away. The organization recommends wearing long sleeves and bringing pruning shears and gloves. (There will also be a limited number of shears and gloves available.) Park near the Columbia Island Marina to meet near the 14th Street Bridge connection to the Mount Vernon Trail. Details: Free; register here.

140 Rock Creek Church Rd., NW

Stop by the annual spring cleaning event at President Lincoln’s Cottage on Saturday, April 22 at 9 AM. Weed, mulch, and plant new flowers while you learn about the architectural history of the space. Volunteers can also enjoy a free landscape tour. Details: Free; register via email here.

Education

1315 Falls Rd., Potomac

Learn what you can do to fight climate change during a free speaker series at the Potomac Community Center event on Thursday, April 20 at 3 PM. Speakers include representatives from the Climate Reality Project and Elders Climate Action. The panel will talk science, policy, and what you can do to help the earth. Details: Free; register here.

Virtual

The National Museum of the American Indian is hosting a virtual discussion about the impact of climate change on Native American communities. Starting at 10 AM on Saturday, April 22, there will be conversations and artist demonstrations highlighting the work indigenous communities are doing to protect a way of life as the planet warms. Details: Free; watch here.

1000 Madison Dr., NW

This kid-friendly educational event at the Smithsonian National History Museum on Saturday, April 22 will teach families about pollinators. Starting at 10:30 AM, explore the outdoor pollinator garden and learn how to create a “pollinator home” for wildlife to enjoy in your own neighborhood. Details: Free; register here.

2397 6 St., NW

Head to the Armour J. Blackburn University Center on Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 PM for a free screening of the film Unbreathable: The Fight for Healthy Air, which explores the country’s ongoing challenge to preserve clean air. Following the documentary, there will be a panel discussion with DC’s Chief Equity Officer Amber Hewitt and DC’s Chief of Air Quality Enforcement Hannah Ashenafi. Details: Free; register here.

General Fun

1309 5th St., NE

Visit Union Market for a make-your-own-terrarium session with plant shop Jungle and Loom on Wednesday, April 19 at 6:30 PM. The $60 ticket includes materials such as the glass container, soil, moss, plants, and pebbles, as well as a tasting with Vitis Wine. Details: $60.

703 Edgewood St., NE

Whether you’re looking to eat more sustainably or simply curious about a plant-based lifestyle, check out this Earth Day-themed cooking class at Mess Hall on Thursday, April 20 at 6 PM. Vegan chef Margaux Riccio, co-owner of Bubbies Plant Burgers and Fizz and co-founder of plant-based cheese company Vertage, will teach participants how to make almond milk, almond cheese, and chickpea dishes. Pupils will prepare their own lunch with the provided ingredients. Details: $70.

355 Water St., SE

Begin your Earth Day with outdoor yoga at the Sundeck in Yards Park. The yoga classes will take place on Saturday, April 22 at 8 AM and 11 AM. Tickets are free, but you can donate $5 to the Anacostia Watershed Society to support their environmental work. Bring your own mat. Details: Free, register here.

1901 Fort Pl., SE

Check out a variety of Earth Day activities at the Anacostia Community Museum on Saturday, April 22 starting at 10 AM. The festivities include gardening workshops, a panel discussing the future of Black and Brown farmers, a plant care lesson, and more. Find food, beverages, and cooking demos at the FreshFarm ACM stand. Details: Free; register here.

14 Ridge Sq., NW

City Ridge is hosting a free Earth Day Weekend Festival from Saturday, April 22 to Sunday, April 23. The event runs from 11 AM to 6 PM on both days. Vintage pop-up URBN market is bringing 50 local vendors to the festival, and there will also be a pet rock adoption center, terracotta pot decorating, a seed library, and reusable grocery bag pickup. Enjoy live music, free outdoor fitness classes, food trucks, and activities for kids. Details: Free; register here.

1801 E St., SE

Head to the Congressional Cemetery on Saturday, April 22 at 12 PM for a free music series in the historic chapel. A quartet of musicians will perform in the intimate space, and you can walk the grounds after the concert. Details: Free.