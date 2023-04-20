Petworth Porchfest Will Bring More Than 190 Bands to the DC Neighborhood on Saturday

Petworth PorchFest returns for its third annual celebration of live music—all performed on residents’ porches throughout the neighborhood—this Saturday, April 22. From 2 to 6 PM, over 190 bands will play 45 minute sets, all free..

Inspired by other DC PorchFest events, a group of Petworth residents began the annual event in 2021 as a way to allow residents to come together and support small businesses during the pandemic.

The Main Stage at Petworth Rec Center will feature local acts Dior Ashley Brown, Ayo, Fanfaire, Herb Scott, and UCB featuring Riz the Great. The bands present a wide array of genres—expect folk, jazz, punk, electronic, roots rock, hip hop, classical, children’s music, and more.

You can find the full schedule here, and a map of all 80 host porches here.