Weddings

A Pastel-Filled Winery Wedding

Earth tones, mix-and-match bridesmaids dresses, and more, at this wedding at Stone Towery Winery.

Written by
| Photographed by Dani Leigh Photography | Published on

Rachel and Diego met waiting for the bus to dental school at the University of Maryland, not unlike, they suggest, a 90s romcom would have it. They became good friends and that friendship blended into a relationship—they can’t even remember their first official date. But five years after meeting, Diego proposed in the spot where they shared their first kiss, and afterward, the pair celebrated with dinner at the top of Four Seasons followed by drinks with friends and family, and then a stay at the Sagamore Pendry Hotel.

The pair married on September 21 at Stone Tower Winery. Though Rachel says it’s nearly impossible to choose a favorite detail, she says she was in a state of “complete euphoria” during their private vow exchange preceding the ceremony. “[It] was so special to us both and really is the part of the day in which we truly committed ourselves to each other,” she says. “I love that I had that moment to share just with D.” The scenery–the view, the sunset, the weather, the flowers–were a close second.

Details at the reception included a color scheme of warm earth tones and a lot of texture; a family style dinner; and a packed dance floor. Check out their wedding video here, and the photos from their big day below.

Maldonado-96
Maldonado-121

Maldonado-368
Maldonado-615

Maldonado-554
Maldonado-457

Maldonado-627
Maldonado-628

   

Maldonado-638
Maldonado-639
Maldonado-650
Maldonado-641

 

The Details

Photography: Dani Leigh Photography
Event coordination: Christine McFarlane Events
Music: DJ Ricardo, Dan Goldman Events
Cake: The Cake Boutique
Bride’s attire: Lovely Bride
Groom’s Attire: SuitSupply
Lighting: Dan Goldman Events

Venue: Stone Tower Winery
Florist: Days of May Florals
Caterer: Purple Onion Catering
Hair and makeup: Vintage Veils
Bridesmaids’ attire: Show Me Your Mumu
Decor: Stephanie Gould Calligraphy
Invitations: Zola

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day