Here Are the Public Pools and Splash Parks Opening Around DC This Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer—and when several public pools and splash parks open for the season. Here are the dates to know:

DC

From Saturday, May 27 through Sunday, June 26, DC’s outdoor pools will be open on the weekends only. After June 26, pools will be open six days a week (find their individual schedules here). All Department of Parks and Recreation pools are free for DC residents, and non-DC residents can purchase a daily pass or season pass for 2023. While several spray parks opened earlier this month, all of them will be up and running by Saturday.

Maryland

Montgomery County’s seven outdoor pools open on a weekend-only basis starting Saturday, May 27. They’ll operate on their full schedules starting Saturday, June 17. Find the summer schedule here.

Outdoor pools in Prince George’s County will be open on weekends starting Saturday, May 27, and will open seven days a week starting Wednesday, June 13. Residents can make online reservations up to 10 days in advance, and non-residents can make reservations up to seven days in advance.

Virginia

NOVA Parks operates five waterparks in Northern Virginia: locations are in Alexandria, Arlington, Centreville, Lorton, and Sterling, A $70 annual pass grants access to all five parks for the 2023 season, which kicks off Saturday, May 27. Visitors can also purchase daily passes. The parks begin operating on their full schedules at varying times between June 9 and June 17.

Alexandria’s Old Town Pool (1609 Cameron St.), Warwick Pool (3301 Landover St.), and the Potomac Yard Interactive Fountain (2501 Potomac Ave.) open Saturday, May 27. Residents and non-residents can purchase daily or season passes.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Pool (8115 Fordson Rd., Alexandria) opens Saturday, May 27 and will operate six days per week beginning June 17. The pool includes a children’s wading pool and two slides and is free for Fairfax County residents. Non-residents can purchase annual passes at the Gum Springs Community Center.