About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Barbara Cochran

She runs the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation, which now has the go-ahead for a spot on the Mall.

Reggie Barlow

The Defenders coach took his team to the XFL’s version of the Super Bowl (where they blew it—oh, well).

Hana Sharif

Arena Stage has named her its new artistic director, replacing Washington theater fixture Molly Smith, who’s retiring.

Ben Vinson III

The historian will become Howard University’s 18th president. He was previously the provost of Case Western Reserve.

Julie Chávez Rodríguez

The granddaughter of César Chávez was recently tapped to run President Biden’s 2024 campaign.

Disinvited! Pollen

This year’s [ACHOO!] allergy season [SNIFF] has [SNIFF] been the [ACHOO!] worst we [SNIFF] can remember [ACHOO!].

Photograph of Sharif by Cheshire Isaac.

This article appears in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.