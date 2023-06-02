Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This June
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
Barbara Cochran
She runs the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation, which now has the go-ahead for a spot on the Mall.
Reggie Barlow
The Defenders coach took his team to the XFL’s version of the Super Bowl (where they blew it—oh, well).
Hana Sharif
Arena Stage has named her its new artistic director, replacing Washington theater fixture Molly Smith, who’s retiring.
Ben Vinson III
The historian will become Howard University’s 18th president. He was previously the provost of Case Western Reserve.
Julie Chávez Rodríguez
The granddaughter of César Chávez was recently tapped to run President Biden’s 2024 campaign.
Disinvited! Pollen
This year’s [ACHOO!] allergy season [SNIFF] has [SNIFF] been the [ACHOO!] worst we [SNIFF] can remember [ACHOO!].
Photograph of Sharif by Cheshire Isaac.
This article appears in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
