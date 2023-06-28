A Classic, Pastel-and-Gold Wedding at Anderson House

Danielle and Steven, both from Boston, met at a ballroom dancing studio in high school. Seven years later, Steven proposed at Boston Common Park, and in August 2022, they exchange vows in front of 125 guests at the Anderson House in DC. The florals—hers a large, all-white bouquet, and the decorative arrangements bursting with pastels—were Danielle’s favorite part of the day, which they called “timeless, elegant and intimate.” Among the other details were the golden, chocolate-filled pomegranates that sat atop each place setting. See those, and the rest of the details of the big day, below.

The Details

