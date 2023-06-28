A Classic, Pastel-and-Gold Wedding at Anderson House

Weddings

Danielle and Steven, both from Boston, met at a ballroom dancing studio in high school. Seven years later, Steven proposed at Boston Common Park, and in August 2022, they exchange vows in front of 125 guests at the Anderson House in DC. The florals—hers a large, all-white bouquet, and the decorative arrangements bursting with pastels—were Danielle’s favorite part of the day, which they called “timeless, elegant and intimate.” Among the other details were the golden, chocolate-filled pomegranates that sat atop each place setting. See those, and the rest of the details of the big day, below.

The Details

Photographer: Brigitte Renee Photography
Venue: Anderson House
Planning and design: Sara Muchnick Events
Florist: Darling & Daughters
Invitations: Michelle’s Memos
Caterer: Main Event Caterers
Hairstylist: Katherine Patsas Nevitt

Makeup Artist: Makeup by Mimi Tran
Bride’s attire: Georgia Young Couture
Groom’s attire: Enzo Custom
Bridesmaids’ attire: Dessy
Groomsmen’s attire: BlackTie
Videographer: Monachetti Weddings (see the wedding video here)

