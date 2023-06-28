Fourth of July Guide: Parades, Fireworks, and Celebrations Around DC

Pre-Fourth of July Activities

Watch early fireworks

You don’t need to wait until the Fourth of July for a fireworks display. Head to Summer Fest (Sat, free, Gaithersburg) at Bohrer Park to celebrate the holiday with live music, food trucks, and fireworks. You can also find illuminations in McLean (Sat, free, McLean), Fairfax (Sun, free, Fairfax), and Vienna (Sun, free, Vienna). The Bladensburg Fireworks Independence Day Celebration at Bladensburg Waterfront Park will have fireworks, plus laser tag and face painting for kids (Mon, free, Bladensburg).

Take a history lesson

Is there a better occasion to learn about the country’s history than America’s birthday? Get tickets for the newest musical at the Kennedy Center, 1776, a production about the signing of the Declaration of Independence (through July 16, $69+, Kennedy Center). For some insights into America’s capital city, explore DC during a patriotic-themed scavenger hunt (Sat, $20, Washington Monument) across the city.

Check out a food or drink event

There are Fourth of July-themed bar crawls drinking around town. The Drink for America Bar Crawl moves through Dupont Circle (Sat, $9+, Dupont) with beverage specials at each spot. Red, white, and blue attire is encouraged. For another patriotic party, the Red, White, and Brew Pub Crawl also features discount drinks as well as live DJs at select locations (Sat, $11+, Penn Quarter). Fans of the July 4th hot dog eating contest can check out Z-Burger’s annual Independence Burger Eating Contest (Mon, free, Tenleytown) at the restaurant’s Tenleytown location. Participants have ten minutes to eat as many burgers as possible, and the current record is 37 burgers.

Fourth of July Fun

Go to a parade

Bands and floats are marching on Constitution Avenue for the National Independence Day Parade (Tues, free, Downtown). There are also neighborhood parades such as the Capitol Hill Community 4th of July Parade (Tues, free, Capitol Hill) featuring the Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Takoma Park Parade (Tues, free, Takoma Park) led by Congressman Jamie Raskin, and the 57th annual Palisades Parade and Picnic (Tues, free, Palisades), which ends with hot dogs and live music at the Palisades Recreation Center.

Watch the fireworks

The annual firework show on the National Mall will take place at 9:09 PM (Tues, free, National Mall). For a view near the launch point, stake out a spot in the grassy area around the Washington Monument. If you prefer to avoid the National Mall, find a spot at Anacostia Park (Tues, free, Anacostia) or Cardozo Education Campus (Tues, free, Columbia Heights). The Wharf is also hosting a fireworks watch party from 5 PM to 10 PM (Tues, free, the Wharf).

Boat cruises are another great way to catch pyrotechnic shows from a different perspective. Tour group City Experiences is offering a holiday cruise launching from the Wharf at 7:30 PM (Tues, $275+, the Wharf), as well as cruises departing from the Alexandria Marina at 7 PM and 7:15 PM (Tues, $130+, Alexandria Marina). To paddle around under the colorful display, reserve a kayak rental at the Key Bridge Boathouse or Thompson Boat Center (Tues, $20+, Georgetown).

Time travel at a reenactment

Live reenactments of American history are another way to get into the spirit. Listen to a reading of the Declaration of Independence at the National Archives and greet historical figures such as Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson (Tues, free, National Archives). The Frederick Douglass National Historic Site is reopening on July 4th with a special ceremony that includes music and a portrayal of Frederick Douglass (Tues, free, Anacostia). Mount Vernon is also hosting a July 4th event where visitors can meet George Washington, listen to music from the Revolutionary War, and watch fireworks during the daytime (Tues, $26, Mount Vernon).

Attend a concert

Celebrate the day with some patriotic music. The Washington Symphonic Brass is performing a special concert at the National Cathedral (Tues, free, National Cathedral), and the US Navy Band is playing a medley at Alethia Tanner Park (Tues, free, Noma).

Party on a rooftop

Watch the fireworks with a drink in hand at rooftop parties around DC. Stop by La Vie (Tues, $29+, the Wharf), Lady Bird (Tues, $175+, Dupont), and Ciel Social Club (Tues, $180+, Downtown) for great views, cocktails, and music. Head to Hotel Washington’s rooftop party (Tues, $200, Downtown) for a buffet of classic cookout dishes such as hot dogs and burgers. Moonraker, the restaurant on top of the Pendry hotel, is having a fête with wagyu cheeseburger sliders, kaarage chicken wings, and special drinks (Tues, $200+, the Wharf). Pair fireworks with champagne and dessert at Italian restaurant L’Ardente (Tues, $100+, Downtown) or opt for a luau-themed party at Tiki TNT (Tues, $150+, the Wharf).