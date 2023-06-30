How to Enjoy a Summer Weekend Indoors in DC

Smoke-choked skies and code red air quality. Rain storms in the forecast for Fourth of July weekend. Raging humidity and heat waves. Sadly, there are a lot of good reasons to stay indoors this summer. Here are some comfortable ways to spend rainy, smoky, sweaty weekends over the next few months:

Celebrate an Indoor Independence Day

Inclement weather sometimes cancels or delays events like the fireworks on the National Mall—text JULY4DC to 888777 for updates on that—but if they’re on, you can watch them live from home on the Monument Cam.

Check out the Capital Fringe Festival

DC’s long-running local theater festival returns Wednesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 23 this year, with more than 40 shows across four (indoor) stages in Georgetown—including two ad hoc venues called “Rind” and “Squirt”—and at the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center in Dupont.

Artsy Activities

The Art Room at Union Market

At this pottery and painting space inside Union Market, you can reserve a time slot with friends to gather and decorate your own mugs and other ceramics.

Shop Made in DC

Take part in a Wine & Watercolors evening class or attend a free Crafternoons gathering at the Georgetown or Union Market location of this shop, which is focused on locally made products and gifts.

Sip & Develop

A unique pairing of activities—drinking wine and developing film—is the speciality at this downtown Silver Spring studio, where you can do a boozy photo shoot with friends and then see how the photos turned out.

Sporty Indoor Fun

Play pickleball

Kraken Kourts & Skates, a vast new indoor sports complex in Northeast DC, is home to 14 pickleball courts and a roller rink. It comes from the owners of Kraken Axes, a kooky indoor axe-throwing space and “rage room” in Penn Quarter.

Play mini-golf

Putt-putt golf is a favorite indoor activity at some of DC’s roomier bars. H Street Country Club has offered it for years—along with an assortment of arcade games and pinball machines. There are also the Dupont and Navy Yard outposts of the London-based Swingers, with their English golf club decor and high-end street food. Or check out the wild, immersive indoor holes at Puttery, which opened last year in the Penn Quarter.

Go bowling

Get drinks and kick back at a clubbier DC alley like NoMa’s The Eleanor. Or go classic at the fluorescent Rinaldi’s Riverdale Bowl, one of the area’s few remaining old-school bowling alleys.

Summer Museum Exhibits

National Portrait Gallery

One Life: Frederick Douglass, a new photographic exhibition on the abolitionist and orator sometimes called the most photographed American of the 19th century, is up at the National Portrait Gallery through next April.

Phillips Collection

Frank Stewart’s Nexus: An American Photographer’s Journey, 1960s to the Present is a survey of the photographer’s intimate images of Black American life, his travels, and jazz icons like Miles Davis and Wynton Marsalis over many decades. The show will continue through September 3.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

Imagining the Future—Leonardo da Vinci: In the Mind of an Italian Genius, an exhibition of drawings never before seen in the US, is on view at the main library branch until August 20.

American University Museum

Rupert Garcia and the Chicano Art Movement, an exhibition of vivid activist posters by the Mexican American political artist, is on view at the campus’s Katzen Arts Center from June 17 – August 13.

Smithsonian American Art Museum

Many Wests: Artists Shape an American Idea will make its way from small museums in Idaho, Oregon and Utah to the Smithsonian American Art Museum starting July 28. It features work from modern and contemporary artists, many of them Indigenous, exploring the myths of the American frontier.

Delve into books

Crack open one of these DC books, which you can pick up at a local independent bookstore. There’s Lost City Books, in the heart of Adams Morgan, which got a major update just before the pandemic, or Politics & Prose, the 40-year-old anchor of Chevy Chase. Black-owned Mahogany Books, originally an online store, now has two physical locations in National Harbor and Anacostia. And Kramers, the Dupont Circle institution, is now something of a neighborhood in itself, with a bar, restaurant, and even a barbershop.