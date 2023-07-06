Sumac

View this post on Instagram A post shared by a l a 📍 Dupont Circle, DC (@aladupontdc)

This Middle Eastern–inspired ice cream gets its poppy-pink hue from powdered sumac berries and pomegranate molasses.

Candy Cap Mushrooms

The Bazaar by José Andrés , in the Waldorf Astoria, 1100 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

At José Andrés’s modernist playground, sweet mushrooms go into an umami-rich ice cream that’s paired with espresso meringue.

Smoke

Dolci Gelati in Shaw, Alexandria, and Takoma Park

A smoker from Home Depot is fired up for four hours atop a bowl of vanilla-­gelato base to create this evocative flavor, available by special order.

Szechuan Peppercorns

Mimi’s Handmade Ice Cream , 1201 S. Joyce St., Arlington

Owner Rollin Amore loves crafting unexpected flavors (think grilled beets or wasabi), and this spicy-salty homage to Sichuan, China, is made with tongue-numbing peppercorns, peanuts, and chili oil.

Balsamic Vinegar

Modena , 1199 H St., NW

By combining basic balsamic with a 12-year-aged varietal, chef Benjamin Lambert adds acidic punch and deep sweetness to an ice cream served with a warm Parmesan cake.

Elote

Vera , 2002 Fenwick St., NE

This Lebanese Mexican newcomer in Ivy City turned to the gelato makers at Dolcezza for a custom-made flavor that blends roasted corn and cinnamon to evoke the popular Mexican street snack.

Uni

You’ve probably never had gelato like this seasonal special laced with briny-sweet Hokkaido sea urchin. It’s paired with tart yuzu ice, caviar, and edible gold.

This article appears in the July 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!