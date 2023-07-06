President Biden is America’s most famous ice-cream lover. Here’s a quick history of some of the scoops he has ordered while in office.
-
May 2021
Honey Hut Ice Cream in Cleveland
What he got: Chocolate chocolate-chip
.@POTUS poses for a selfie as he stops to get ice cream from the Honey Hut Ice Cream store in Cleveland, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/0XfDW5mQE3
— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) May 27, 2021
-
July 2021
Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City, Michigan
What he got: Vanilla with chocolate chips
Hey! We know that place! https://t.co/di7okEkZjb
— Moomers Homemade Ice Cream (@MoomersIceCream) July 18, 2021
-
January 2022
Jeni’s in Capitol Hill
What he got: Salted peanut butter with chocolate flecks and blackout chocolate cake
If it’s above freezing, then it’s ice cream weather. pic.twitter.com/o8TOL05h3X
— President Biden (@POTUS) January 25, 2022
-
October 2022
Baskin-Robbins in Gresham, Oregon
What he got: Chocolate chip
President Biden got his ice cream fix at a Baskin Robbins in Gresham and is back on the road. I-84 WB is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/tUlSiA2AtU
— FOX 12 Oregon (@fox12oregon) October 15, 2022
-
January 2023
The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor in La Crosse, Wisconsin
What he got: Strawberry and cookies-and-cream
President Biden visits Pearl Ice Cream Parlor in La Crosse, WI pic.twitter.com/OdmnnLf5Yw
— CSPAN (@cspan) June 29, 2021
This article appears in the July 2023 issue of Washingtonian.