President Biden is America’s most famous ice-cream lover. Here’s a quick history of some of the scoops he has ordered while in office.

Honey Hut Ice Cream in Cleveland What he got: Chocolate chocolate-chip .@POTUS poses for a selfie as he stops to get ice cream from the Honey Hut Ice Cream store in Cleveland, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/0XfDW5mQE3 — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) May 27, 2021

Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City, Michigan What he got: Vanilla with chocolate chips Hey! We know that place! https://t.co/di7okEkZjb — Moomers Homemade Ice Cream (@MoomersIceCream) July 18, 2021

Jeni’s in Capitol Hill What he got: Salted peanut butter with chocolate flecks and blackout chocolate cake If it’s above freezing, then it’s ice cream weather. pic.twitter.com/o8TOL05h3X — President Biden (@POTUS) January 25, 2022

Baskin-Robbins in Gresham, Oregon What he got: Chocolate chip President Biden got his ice cream fix at a Baskin Robbins in Gresham and is back on the road. I-84 WB is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/tUlSiA2AtU — FOX 12 Oregon (@fox12oregon) October 15, 2022

The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor in La Crosse, Wisconsin

What he got: Strawberry and cookies-and-cream President Biden visits Pearl Ice Cream Parlor in La Crosse, WI pic.twitter.com/OdmnnLf5Yw — CSPAN (@cspan) June 29, 2021

This article appears in the July 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!