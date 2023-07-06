Food

Timeline: All the Ice Cream Shops Joe Biden Has Visited While President

The scoop on Biden's relationship with the frozen treat

Written by
| Published on
The President grabbing a cone at Jeni’s on Capitol Hill. Photograph by Adam Schultz/White House/Flickr.

President Biden is America’s most famous ice-cream lover. Here’s a quick history of some of the scoops he has ordered while in office.

  • May 2021

    Honey Hut Ice Cream in Cleveland

    What he got: Chocolate chocolate-chip

  • July 2021

    Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City, Michigan

    What he got: Vanilla with chocolate chips

  • January 2022

    Jeni’s in Capitol Hill

    What he got: Salted peanut butter with chocolate flecks and blackout chocolate cake

  • October 2022

    Baskin-Robbins in Gresham, Oregon

    What he got: Chocolate chip

  • January 2023

    The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor in La Crosse, Wisconsin

    What he got: Strawberry and cookies-and-cream

This article appears in the July 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day