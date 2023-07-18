Food

5 Places for an Irresistible Ice Cream Sandwich Around DC

Where to make your summer a little sweeter.

Photograph courtesy of Captain Cookie.

The creative ice-cream sandwiches at these sweet spots prove that the handheld treats don’t have to be as basic as a scoop of vanilla between chocolate wafers.

 

miXt Food Hall

3809 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood

 

Pastry chef Susan Theis loves taking her cookies and matching them with locally made Simple Pleasures ice cream to create flavorful combos such as summery lemon-sugar cookies bookending strawberry ice cream or dark-chocolate rounds with cherry-­stracciatella in the middle.

 

The Baked Bear

929 Rose Ave., North Bethesda

 

Choose your own adventure by picking cookies, such as funfetti or Nutella chocolate chunk, adding one of a dozen ice creams (think butter-brittle cake or caramel pretzel fudge), and selecting indulgent toppings. Then decide if you want your sammy hot-pressed or cold.

 

Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats

200 Commerce St., Alexandria

Photograph courtesy of Goodies frozen custard & Treats.

We didn’t think it was possible to make a cinnamon-sugar cider doughnut any better until we found this one stuffed with vanilla frozen custard and zigzagged with caramel.

 

Fight Club

633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

 

Chef Andrew Markert gets nostalgic with his Saturday-morning-breakfast-­inspired sandwiches made with blondie-style cookies and vanilla ice cream studded with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and baby marshmallows.

 

Captain Cookie

2800 Tenth St., NE; 660 Pennsylvania Ave., SE; 2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 2200 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

 

These food trucks and scoop shops combine killer cookies—including double chocolate, ginger molasses, oatmeal raisin, and five others—with vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry ice cream.

This article appears in the July 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

