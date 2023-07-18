The Most Barbie Places in DC, Rated by Ken Heads

Like a wave of pink humidity settling over the city, Barbie season has officially descended upon us. If you’re looking to escape into Barbie Land ahead of the premiere on July 21, we’ve rounded up the most Barbie-coded spots in Washington. And, because he’s Barbie’s biggest fan, we’re scoring the spots by a scale of one Ken head (winks of pink) to five (welcome to the dollhouse). Here’s where Washingtonian Barbie would feel at home in DC.

Magenta florals? Check. Pink drinks? Check. Blush-colored pillows and cushions? Check and check. The rooftop bar at the Moxy hotel goes all-in on the pink accents with a breezy Malibu Barbie vibe. Plus, the name of the restaurant literally translates to “pink struggle,” perhaps nodding to the existential quandary Barbie will face in the film.

Rating:

The colorful restaurant in Capitol Hill is full of whimsical pink moments, from the mural wall to the curlicue patio chairs. Our favorite spot? The deep pink staircase at the entrance. If Barbie didn’t float from floor to floor, this is the staircase she’d climb with her arched Barbie feet.

Rating:

The bubblegum-pink building—a former flower shop—is pretty much a Carbie Dreamhouse, decked out with mint shutters and trim. Assuming one of Barbie’s many, many careers is bagel baker, this is where she would clock in for a shift. We’re also not unconvinced the building served as inspiration for Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie’s recent red carpet looks.

Rating:

The beer garden in NoMa has transformed into Barbie Land ahead of the premiere, hosting a series of festivities dedicated to the cinematic event. Fans of the film can lounge in the Barbie bungalows or sip pink beer and cocktails under a canopy of lanterns and disco balls. For a Barbie photo-op, channel the Mattel character of your choice and step into the glitzy, life-sized doll boxes—one for Barbie, one for Ken.

Rating:

Greta Gerwig, who?! The yard installation in Dupont Circle was bringing Barbie spirit into the real world long before we ever uttered the word “Barbenheimer.” In honor of the movie, the pond’s creators put together a re-creation of Barbie’s pink palace, complete with a fuchsia convertible, disco dolls, and even Ken doing his job of “just beach.” We know this ranking is out of five, but this much Barbie simply breaks the system.

Rating:

Honorable mention:

The hot-pink bathroom door at Mi Vida

If you told us this door was the portal to Barbie Land, we would believe you.

