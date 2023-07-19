10 Barbiecore Wedding Details Worth Checking Out

Barbiecore is one of the season’s top trends, but the pink hue is hardly new to real local weddings. DC-area couples have been including Barbie-approved details in their wedding designs and decor for years. If you’re planning a wedding a taking inspo from the doll’s iconic aesthetic, you’ll want to check these details out.

Pink Floral Bridesmaids Dresses

A Picture-Perfect Pink Place Setting

Barbie-Pink Bouquets

With a pink ballgown, to boot.

Barbie-Pink Pumps

Barbie-pink Manolo Blahniks were just one element of this hot pink wedding of Barbiecore dreams.

Barbie-Approved Bridal Booties

Okay, we know that these aren’t Barbiecore pink, but Barbie has been known to rock white booties time and time again. We’re sure the whole look—dress, bright floral bouquet, and the fun, chunky earrings—would be Barbie approved.

More Barbiecore Accessories

Barbie-Pink Escort Displays

Photograph by Lisa Blume Photography; planning and design by Aimee Dominick Events.

A Barbie-Approved Cake

