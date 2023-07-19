  • Trending Now in Weddings
10 Barbiecore Wedding Details Worth Checking Out

We think Barbie would approve of these pink details in local weddings.

Photograph by Jen Fariello.

Barbiecore is one of the season’s top trends, but the pink hue is hardly new to real local weddings. DC-area couples have been including Barbie-approved details in their wedding designs and decor for years. If you’re planning a wedding a taking inspo from the doll’s iconic aesthetic, you’ll want to check these details out.

Pink Floral Bridesmaids Dresses

Photograph by Abby Jiu Photography.

See more from this wedding here.

 

A Picture-Perfect Pink Place Setting

Photograph by Jen Fariello; planning and design by A Fine Fête.

See more from this Barbiecore wedding here.

 

Barbie-Pink Bouquets

With a pink ballgown, to boot.

Photograph by K. Thompson Photography

See more from this wedding here.

 

Photograph by Lisa Blume Photography; planning and design by Aimee Dominick Events.

See more from this wedding at DAR here.

Barbie-Pink Pumps

Barbie-pink Manolo Blahniks were just one element of this hot pink wedding of Barbiecore dreams.

Photograph by Jen Fariello.

 

Barbie-Approved Bridal Booties

Okay, we know that these aren’t Barbiecore pink, but Barbie has been known to rock white booties time and time again. We’re sure the whole look—dress, bright floral bouquet, and the fun, chunky earrings—would be Barbie approved.

Photographs by Lisa Blume Photography. See more from this wedding here.

 

More Barbiecore Accessories

Photographs by Kate Headley. See more from this wedding here.

 

Barbie-Pink Escort Displays

Photograph by Jen Fariello; planning and design by A Fine Fête.

See more from this Barbiecore wedding here.

 

Photograph by Lisa Blume Photography; planning and design by Aimee Dominick Events.

See more from this wedding at DAR here.

 

A Barbie-Approved Cake

Photograph by Abby Jiu Photography

See more from this pink Inn at Little Washington wedding here.

 

 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

