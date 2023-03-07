Weddings

A Pink and Green Wedding at the Inn at Little Washington

Lush blooms and greenery—plus gold accents and textured linens—gave it an English garden vibe.

Photographs by Abby Jiu Photography

Elaina Plott, a staff writer at the Atlantic, and Mike Calabro, a principal/director of engineering at Booz Allen Hamilton, met in line for skee-ball at a bar/arcade on 14th Street. Elaina says she was struck by Mike’s quiet, calm bearing. He most recalls what she subsequently asked him: “What is your life?” (“Now that I understand what she does for a living, it makes much more sense,” he says.)

A year and a half later, Mike proposed on a bench overlooking the ocean at a resort in California. They were drinking wine when Elaina says he suddenly pulled out a beautiful matryoshka doll, and the ring was nestled inside. 

For their October wedding, the pair chose the Inn at Little Washington—“everything about the place is so special,” Elaina says. And for the theme: romantic, but not stuffy, with lots of pink—a vision Elaina says ultimately translated to one that felt like an English garden. Tables under a white tent draped in greenery were set with cream textured floral linens, pink-and-gold china, pink taper candles, and gold flatware. The couple’s favorite part was the floral design—arrangements that included pink-on-pink roses and dahlias. After dinner, guests enjoyed the Inn’s renowned “Apparently a Pear” dessert (cheesecake made to look like a real pear) plus a lavender-and-vanilla cake. Check out the photos from the big day below.

The Details

Photographer: Abby Jiu | Venue: The Inn at Little Washington | Event planning and design: Mariee Ami | Florist: Holly Chapple | Invitations: Mariee Ami | Cake: Fleur and Flour | Hair and makeup: Jessie D’Angelo |  Bride’s Attire: Monique Lhuillier from Carines Bridal (custom gown); Dolce & Gabbana (shoes) | Groom’s Attire: Black tuxedo and Astronaut Cufflinks by Jan Leslie | Bridesmaids’ Attire: varying emerald gowns from David’s Bridal | Rentals: Select Event Group

 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

