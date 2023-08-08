News & Politics

A Pair of Political Podcasts That Are Worth Your Time

Neal Katyal and Margaret Sullivan are the hosts.

Written by
| Published on
Neal Katyal. Photograph by Jeff Elkins .

Courtside

Neal Katyal. Photograph by Jeff Elkins .

Who’s hosting: Georgetown University professor and MSNBC regular Neal Katyal, who was once acting solicitor general of the United States and has argued 50 cases at the Supreme Court.

What it’s about: Each week, Katyal breaks down a significant past Supreme Court case with a celebrity guest. The first season includes the likes of Katie Couric and John Mulaney.

Sample episode: Katyal and John Legend discuss the consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down key aspects of the Voting Rights Act in 2013.

 

Margaret Sullivan.

American Crisis

Margaret Sullivan.

Who’s hosting: Former New York Times public editor and Washington Post media writer Margaret Sullivan, currently a Duke professor and a columnist for Guardian US.

What it’s about: How the Watergate scandal and January 6 attack illustrate ways that media and politics have changed.

Sample episode: Sullivan talks to Carl Bernstein about how both of those events affected public perception of the media.

This article appears in the August 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Malcolm Ferguson
Malcolm Ferguson
Editorial Fellow

