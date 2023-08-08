A Pair of Political Podcasts That Are Worth Your Time

Courtside

Who’s hosting: Georgetown University professor and MSNBC regular Neal Katyal, who was once acting solicitor general of the United States and has argued 50 cases at the Supreme Court.

What it’s about: Each week, Katyal breaks down a significant past Supreme Court case with a celebrity guest. The first season includes the likes of Katie Couric and John Mulaney.

Sample episode: Katyal and John Legend discuss the consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down key aspects of the Voting Rights Act in 2013.

American Crisis

Who’s hosting: Former New York Times public editor and Washington Post media writer Margaret Sullivan, currently a Duke professor and a columnist for Guardian US.

What it’s about: How the Watergate scandal and January 6 attack illustrate ways that media and politics have changed.

Sample episode: Sullivan talks to Carl Bernstein about how both of those events affected public perception of the media.

This article appears in the August 2023 issue of Washingtonian.