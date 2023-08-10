A Rent the Runway Sample Sale Is Popping Up at Tysons

Rent the Runway—the popular online destination for rentable designer clothing, handbags, and accessories—closed its Georgetown showroom/store during the pandemic. But it is making a comeback of sorts, with a sample sale at Tysons Corner Center. For nearly a month, from September 1st through September 25th, shoppers can browse hundreds of designer digs at up to 90 percent off original retail prices. Score finds from brands like Staud, Anine Bing, Jason Wu, Veronica Beard, Scotch and Soda, and Maje.

The pop-up (which came to Tysons once before in 2020), will be located on the lower level of the mall, next to Windsor and between Bloomingdales and Nordstrom.

Tickets are free, but required. Guests can sign up using this eventbrite link.

Join the conversation!