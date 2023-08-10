The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Is Returning to the DC Area This Weekend

If you’re obsessed with inexplicably popular Japanese feline characters, you might want to skip the trip to the beach this weekend. On Saturday, August 12, you can experience a Hello Kitty Cafe without actually going to Japan or traveling across the country. The official Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will park in the courtyard at Pentagon Row (near the DSW) from 10 AM to 7 PM, as part of its annual tour.

What exactly is a Hello Kitty Cafe Truck? Well…it’s basically a food truck with Hello Kitty-themed desserts and merch. The mobile cafe, which is a smaller version of the Hello Kitty Cafes in Las Vegas and California, has been around since 2014. Fans can expect limited edition plushes, shirts, and collectibles, plus pricey cookies and cakes ( a three-pack of cookies will run you 15 bucks). It’s known to sell out quickly, so you may want to arrive on the early side. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted.

