The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Is Rolling Into Town This Weekend

Its cross-country roadtrip includes a stop at Pike & Rose.

Photograph courtesy of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.

The beloved Japanese character Hello Kitty has her own food truck, and it’s coming back to the DC area this weekend. Following a stop at Tysons last month, it’ll arrive at North Bethesda development Pike & Rose on Saturday, April 6. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the pink truck’s annual cross-country roadtrip that brings a miniature version of the Hello Kitty Cafe to dozens of cities.  

Although the truck is called a “cafe,” its food offerings are limited to a few specialty desserts, including a giant cookie frosted to look like Hello Kitty in a chef’s coat ($15), and a five-pack of colorful macarons adorned with her signature bows ($18). Mostly, the truck sells food-themed and limited edition Hello Kitty merch, like a tin lunch box shaped like the truck itself ($20) and stainless steel water bottles ($35 to $42). So you’ll have to fly to Vegas or Irvine, California, where the full-size cafes are located, if you have your heart set on say, a “Let’s Taco ‘Bout Hello Kitty” tequila-and-mezcal cocktail.

The cashless truck will be parked near the Gap on Grand Park Avenue between 10 AM and 7 PM. Sanrio superfans should arrive early—lines can be long and items tend to sell out. 

Omega Ilijevich
