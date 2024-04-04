The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Is Rolling Into Town This Weekend

The beloved Japanese character Hello Kitty has her own food truck, and it’s coming back to the DC area this weekend. Following a stop at Tysons last month, it’ll arrive at North Bethesda development Pike & Rose on Saturday, April 6. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the pink truck’s annual cross-country roadtrip that brings a miniature version of the Hello Kitty Cafe to dozens of cities.

Although the truck is called a “cafe,” its food offerings are limited to a few specialty desserts, including a giant cookie frosted to look like Hello Kitty in a chef’s coat ($15), and a five-pack of colorful macarons adorned with her signature bows ($18). Mostly, the truck sells food-themed and limited edition Hello Kitty merch, like a tin lunch box shaped like the truck itself ($20) and stainless steel water bottles ($35 to $42). So you’ll have to fly to Vegas or Irvine, California, where the full-size cafes are located, if you have your heart set on say, a “Let’s Taco ‘Bout Hello Kitty” tequila-and-mezcal cocktail.

The cashless truck will be parked near the Gap on Grand Park Avenue between 10 AM and 7 PM. Sanrio superfans should arrive early—lines can be long and items tend to sell out.